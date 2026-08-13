A KSRTC bus travelling from Bengaluru to Kasaragod was attacked with eggs in Karnataka. This has raised serious suspicions of a deliberate attempt to cause an accident, as the driver's vision was blocked. Following this, the Transport Minister has ordered a full investigation, including looking into the possibility of sabotage.

Thiruvananthapuram: An investigation has been ordered after unidentified people threw eggs at a KSRTC bus that was on its way from Bengaluru to Kasaragod. The incident happened in Karnataka. There are strong suspicions that this was a deliberate attempt to cause an accident by blocking the driver's view. Following this, Transport Minister C.P. John has directed KSRTC to conduct a thorough probe, including looking into any possibility of sabotage.

The attack took place last night around 9 PM at a place called Viduthi in Karnataka. The bus, a Deluxe model (ATC 142) from KSRTC's Kasaragod unit, was hit on its front windshield. The eggs completely obstructed the driver's vision, creating a very dangerous situation that could have led to a major accident. What makes this incident even more alarming is its location. On August 8, another KSRTC bus had overturned just two kilometres from this very spot, killing two crew members and injuring several passengers. The fact that a similar dangerous situation has occurred in the same area within a short span has fuelled suspicions of sabotage.

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Several media outlets had reported on a possible conspiracy behind the incident. This prompted the Transport Minister to intervene immediately and order a comprehensive investigation. Following his directive, KSRTC officials have already begun their probe. They are closely examining the bus route, the exact location of the attack, and other similar incidents in the area. KSRTC has stated that all necessary precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of passengers and crew. They also warned that if sabotage is confirmed, strict legal action will be taken against those responsible.

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