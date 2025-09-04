Sujith alleged police offered him and local leader Varghese Chovvannur Rs 20 lakh to cover up the custodial torture. He claimed driver Suhair also assaulted him but escaped charges.

Thrissur: The Youth Congress has launched strong protests against the alleged custodial torture of Chovvannur constituency president VS Sujith. Youth Congress Madakkathara constituency committee led a march to the residence of Sajeevan, a police officer from Thrissur West station accused in the case. Protestors carried posters displaying the photos of the four police officers allegedly involved. Following the demonstration, police deployed security at Sajeevan’s residence. According to Sujith, the chain of events began when he confronted police personnel for allegedly threatening his friends, who were standing by the roadside in Chovvnnur, Thrissur. His questioning reportedly angered SI Nuhman of the Kunnamkulam police station, who then brought Sujith to the station in a jeep - already stripped of his shirt - and handed him over to other officers who carried out the assault.



Speaking to Asianet News, Sujith revealed that the police offered him money to suppress the incident. He claimed that he and local leader Varghese Chovvannur were offered up to Rs 20 lakh. Sujith further alleged that Suhair, who was the police driver at the time, also assaulted him but has not been charged in the case. Suhair is now employed in the Revenue Department. According to Sujith, when he refused the bribe and insisted on pursuing legal action, the officers backed off. He has demanded strict action against all five individuals involved in the assault. The incident reportedly occurred when Sujith tried to intervene after witnessing police harassing his friends on the roadside.

It has also emerged that the accused officers are being shielded. The charges filed in the case are weak, leaving loopholes that could allow the accused to escape. Despite video evidence of the custodial torture, the charges invoked carry a maximum punishment of only one year. So far, only IPC Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) has been applied. Police have argued that further charges cannot be filed due to the principle of double jeopardy. As of now, the disciplinary action taken includes withholding the promotion of the four officers for three years and freezing their salary increments for two years. Authorities maintain that no additional departmental action is possible, and any further measures will depend on the court’s verdict.

Asianet News has obtained a copy of the investigation report confirming that Sujith was indeed taken into custody and assaulted. SI Nuhman, Senior CPO Sasidharan, and CPOs Sandeep and Sajeevan have been accused of brutally assaulting Sujith. The report was submitted by ACP KC Sethu.