A DIG report confirms the assault of Youth Congress leader Sujith inside Kunnamkulam police station after shocking CCTV footage surfaced. Four officers face penalties, but the report only acknowledges physical assault.

Thrissur: DIG Harishankar has filed a detailed report to the DGP in connection with the assault of Youth Congress Chovvannur Constituency President Sujith inside the Kunnamkulam police station. The action came after the release of explosive CCTV footage that brought the incident to light.

The DIG’s report confirms that action was initiated on the same day the complaint was lodged. Four officers connected to the case have been transferred and will face a two-year increment cut as punishment. However, the report only acknowledges the charge of physical assault, while other allegations were not considered. The Kunnamkulam court is currently handling the case and has also taken up only this charge. The DIG has stated that further action will depend on the court’s directives.

CCTV Footage Reveals Brutality

The shocking footage shows Sujith being dragged into the police station without his shirt and then brutally beaten by more than three officers. He is seen being bent over and repeatedly struck on the back and face. The video leaves no room for doubt over the violence inflicted during custody.

This assault dates back to April 5, 2023, but has only now come to public view after a two-year-long legal battle. The video was accessed following an order by the Right to Information Commission, highlighting how difficult it was to bring the truth out.

What Sparked the Assault?

According to Sujith, the chain of events began when he confronted police personnel for allegedly threatening his friends, who were standing by the roadside in Chovvnnur, Thrissur. His questioning reportedly angered SI Nuhman of the Kunnamkulam police station, who then brought Sujith to the station in a jeep - already stripped of his shirt - and handed him over to other officers who carried out the assault.