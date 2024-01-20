Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Woman found dead at husband's house in Malappuram; father-in-law held

    A woman was found dead inside her husband's home in Malappuram. The relatives alleged that the woman committed suicide due to domestic violence.

    Kerala: Woman found dead at husband's house in Malappuram; father-in-law held
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 20, 2024, 8:42 AM IST

    Malappuram: A woman was found dead inside her husband's home in Malappuram. Tahdila (25), wife of Nisar, a native of Vellila, died. The body was shifted to Mancheri Medical College Mortuary. The police have arrested her father-in-law in connection with the suicide. Aboobacker a native of Pantallor was arrested with the section including charge of abetment of suicide. The police earlier registered a case of unnatural death in the incident. 

    The relatives alleged that the woman committed suicide due to domestic violence. Tahdila's relatives also alleged that her father-in-law abused her physically and mentally. Meanwhile, not much is clear about the incident. The woman has four children, including a two-year-old child. Her husband Nisar is abroad. 

    The family of the victim filed a complaint with the police against her husband and in-laws. Pandikkad police informed that a case of unnatural death has been registered in the incident and an investigation is on. The mortal remains were handed over to the family after post-martum.

     

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2024, 8:42 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala news live 20 january 2024 major highlights development rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Muslim Jamaath Committee organizes protest for not arresting accused in Shahna suicide case

    Aleesha fears to step outside of her house because of Jesna

    Aleesha fears to step outside of her house because of Jesna

    Kerala to witness heavy rainfall till July 6

    Kerala to witness heavy rainfall till July 6

    Rape and molestation case filed against four Kerala priests

    Rape and molestation case filed against four Kerala priests

    SFI leader stabbed to death in Ernakulam

    SFI leader stabbed to death in Ernakulam

    Recent Stories

    Kerala news live 20 january 2024 major highlights development rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Muslim Jamaath Committee organizes protest for not arresting accused in Shahna suicide case

    Important tips to keep in mind while preparing for board exams RKK EAI

    Important tips to keep in mind while preparing for board exams

    Parveen Babi death anniversary: 7 best films of the actress ATG

    Parveen Babi death anniversary: 7 best films of the actress

    Daily Horoscope for January 20 2024 Gemini Taurus Pisces Aries Virgo Leo Libra Cancer Capricorn gcw

    Daily Horoscope for January 20, 2024: Difficult day for Taurus, good day for Gemini & more

    Numerology Prediction for January 20 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for January 20, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2024: Flt Lt Ananya Sharma, Sukhoi-30MKI fighter pilot, speaks on Operation Kaveri

    Republic Day 2024: Flt Lt Ananya Sharma, Sukhoi-30MKI fighter pilot, speaks on Operation Kaveri

    Video Icon
    Meet Zenobia, the 67-year-old Indian grandmother who won AED 10 million Mahzooz draw

    Meet Zenobia, the 67-year-old Indian grandmother who won AED 10 million Mahzooz draw

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: 'Bhagwa' flag waves above Ram Mandir Sanctum Sanctorum vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: 'Bhagwa' flag waves above Ram Mandir Sanctum Sanctorum

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon