Kerala: Woman found dead at husband's house in Malappuram; father-in-law held

A woman was found dead inside her husband's home in Malappuram. The relatives alleged that the woman committed suicide due to domestic violence.

Malappuram: A woman was found dead inside her husband's home in Malappuram. Tahdila (25), wife of Nisar, a native of Vellila, died. The body was shifted to Mancheri Medical College Mortuary. The police have arrested her father-in-law in connection with the suicide. Aboobacker a native of Pantallor was arrested with the section including charge of abetment of suicide. The police earlier registered a case of unnatural death in the incident.

The relatives alleged that the woman committed suicide due to domestic violence. Tahdila's relatives also alleged that her father-in-law abused her physically and mentally. Meanwhile, not much is clear about the incident. The woman has four children, including a two-year-old child. Her husband Nisar is abroad.

The family of the victim filed a complaint with the police against her husband and in-laws. Pandikkad police informed that a case of unnatural death has been registered in the incident and an investigation is on. The mortal remains were handed over to the family after post-martum.