Kerala: Woman critical after drug-addicted son slits her throat in Kodungallur, accused in police custody

Muhammed, 24, attacked his mother, Seenath, 53, slitting her throat in Azhikode, Kodungallur, due to frustration over restrictions on his drug use, and has been taken into custody.

Thrissur: A horrific incident occurred in Azhikode in Kodungallur, where a 24-year-old man, Muhammed, attacked his mother, Seenath (53), and slit her throat. The victim, wife of Jalela, is currently in critical condition at Kottayam Medical College.

According to the police, Muhammed, who dropped out of school after completing his Plus Two education, had trained in aluminum fabrication. However, his life took a turn for the worse due to his increasing addiction to drugs. To address this issue, his family relocated from Ernakulam to Kodungallur. Despite this, Muhammed's parents were forced to restrict his interactions with certain friends and limit his access to drugs.

On the night of the incident, Muhammed's frustration with these restrictions boiled over. At around 8:30 pm, he grabbed his mother by the hair while she was in the kitchen and slit her throat with a knife. When neighbour Kabir rushed to the scene after hearing Seenath's screams, Muhammed threatened him as well.

The police were promptly informed, and Seenath was rushed to a hospital in Ernakulam. Due to the severity of her injuries, she was later transferred to Kottayam Medical College. The Kodungallur police have taken Muhammed into custody. Notably, this is not the first instance of Muhammed's violent behavior, as he had attacked his father, Jaleel, three years ago.

