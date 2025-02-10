Kerala: Woman critical after drug-addicted son slits her throat in Kodungallur, accused in police custody

Muhammed, 24, attacked his mother, Seenath, 53, slitting her throat in Azhikode, Kodungallur, due to frustration over restrictions on his drug use, and has been taken into custody.

Kerala: Woman critical after drug-addicted son slits her throat in Kodungallur, accused in police custody dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Feb 10, 2025, 2:12 PM IST

Thrissur: A horrific incident occurred in Azhikode in Kodungallur, where a 24-year-old man, Muhammed, attacked his mother, Seenath (53), and slit her throat. The victim, wife of Jalela, is currently in critical condition at Kottayam Medical College.

Also Read: Kerala: Wild boar trapped in well, killed and cooked in Kozhikode; 5 youths arrested

According to the police, Muhammed, who dropped out of school after completing his Plus Two education, had trained in aluminum fabrication. However, his life took a turn for the worse due to his increasing addiction to drugs. To address this issue, his family relocated from Ernakulam to Kodungallur. Despite this, Muhammed's parents were forced to restrict his interactions with certain friends and limit his access to drugs.

On the night of the incident, Muhammed's frustration with these restrictions boiled over. At around 8:30 pm, he grabbed his mother by the hair while she was in the kitchen and slit her throat with a knife. When neighbour Kabir rushed to the scene after hearing Seenath's screams, Muhammed threatened him as well.

The police were promptly informed, and Seenath was rushed to a hospital in Ernakulam. Due to the severity of her injuries, she was later transferred to Kottayam Medical College. The Kodungallur police have taken Muhammed into custody. Notably, this is not the first instance of Muhammed's violent behavior, as he had attacked his father, Jaleel, three years ago.

Also Read: Vadakara hit-and-run case: Accused behind accident that left 9-year-old in coma arrested at Coimbatore airport
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Half Price Scam in Kerala: Crime Branch takes over probe, accused admits funds exhausted anr

Half Price Scam in Kerala: Crime Branch takes over probe, accused admits funds exhausted

'The work they did was very important...' Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi thanks people after UDF meeting in Kerala anr

'The work they did was very important...' Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi thanks people after UDF meeting in Kerala

Kerala: Wild boar trapped in well, killed and cooked in Kozhikode; 5 youths arrested anr

Kerala: Wild boar trapped in well, killed and cooked in Kozhikode; 5 youths arrested

Vadakara hit-and-run case: Accused behind accident that left 9-year-old Drishana in coma arrested at Coimbatore airport anr

Vadakara hit-and-run case: Accused behind accident that left 9-year-old in coma arrested at Coimbatore airport

'Half-price scooters, laptops': How a 26-year-old man Ananthu Krishna orchestrated a multi-crore scam in Kerala anr

'Half-price scooters, laptops': How a 26-year-old man orchestrated a multi-crore scam in Kerala

Recent Stories

Mahakumbh 2025: Over 1.44 crore devotees take holy dip in Sangam daily

Mahakumbh 2025: Over 1.44 crore devotees take holy dip in Sangam daily

Australian couple takes holy dip in Triveni, extends best wishes to CM Yogi for world's largest event

Australian couple takes holy dip in Triveni, extends best wishes to CM Yogi for world's largest event

J&K: Security forces recover AK rifles, ammo in Kupwara anti-terror operation vkp

J&K: Security forces recover AK rifles, ammo in Kupwara anti-terror operation

Murder convict secures early release after using savings earned in jail for Rs 1.1 lakh court fine payment dmn

Murder convict secures early release after using savings earned in jail for Rs 1.1 lakh court fine payment

Sai Pallavi-inspired saree designs for elegant and timeless style NTI

Sai Pallavi-inspired saree designs for elegant and timeless style

Recent Videos

President Droupadi Murmu Takes Holy Dip at Mahakumbh Sangam in Prayagraj

President Droupadi Murmu Takes Holy Dip at Mahakumbh Sangam in Prayagraj

Video Icon
Aero India 2025: India's AMCA Fighter Jet to Fly by 2028 | Asianet Newsable

Aero India 2025: India's AMCA Fighter Jet to Fly by 2028 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Super Bowl 2025: TRUMP Steals SPOTLIGHT on Cam Before Eagles-Chiefs Showdown in New Orleans!

Super Bowl 2025: TRUMP Steals SPOTLIGHT on Cam Before Eagles-Chiefs Showdown in New Orleans!

Video Icon
Sonu Nigam's Top 10 SONGS to Beat Your MONDAY Blues! Hits from Kal Ho Na Ho to...

Sonu Nigam's Top 10 SONGS to Beat Your MONDAY Blues! Hits from Kal Ho Na Ho to...

Video Icon
Sydney Storm: Super Bowl Party Dampens, Train Station Transforms Into Waterfall

Sydney Storm: Super Bowl Party Dampens, Train Station Transforms Into Waterfall

Video Icon