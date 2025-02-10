Kerala: Wild boar trapped in well, killed and cooked in Kozhikode; 5 youths arrested

Five individuals from Valayam, Kozhikode, have been arrested for illegally killing and consuming a wild boar that fell into a well.

Kozhikode: A group of young men killed and cooked a wild boar that had fallen into a well. Following the incident, five individuals from Valayam, Kozhikode, were taken into custody by forest department officials late last night and early this morning. During the raid, officials also seized meat from two houses. The arrests were carried out by a team led by the Kuttiady Range Forest Officer.

The wild boar had fallen into a household well in Valayam on Sunday morning. Although locals initially informed the Kuttiady Forest Office, they later told officials that the animal had escaped. However, growing suspicions led to an investigation, which revealed that the 60 kg wild boar had been slaughtered and its meat distributed among more than 20 people.

The individuals taken into custody by forest officials have been identified as Elikkunnummal Binu (43), Tharokandiyil Amal (22), Elikkunnummal Reenu (42), Elikkunnummal Jishnu (21), and Elikkunnummal Ashwin (23).

