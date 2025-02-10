Vadakara hit-and-run case: Accused behind accident that left 9-year-old in coma arrested at Coimbatore airport

Shejil, the accused in the Vadakara hit-and-run case that left a nine-year-old girl, Drishana, in a coma, has been arrested at Coimbatore airport based on a lookout circular.

Vadakara: Shejil, the accused in the Vadakara hit-and-run case that left a nine-year-old girl, Drishana, in a coma, has been arrested at Coimbatore airport. He was apprehended based on a lookout circular. Shejil, a native of Purameri, will be handed over to the police team from Vadakara.

The accident occurred on February 17, 2024, on the national highway near Chorode, Vadakara. Drishana sustained severe injuries and remains in a coma at Kozhikode Medical College. She and her grandmother were crossing the road when a speeding car hit them. Tragically, her grandmother lost her life in the accident.

The vehicle involved, a car with the registration number KL 18 R 1846, was identified by the police after nine months of investigation. Shejil, the driver, fled the scene immediately after the accident. Following the incident, he left the country on March 14, 2024.

A breakthrough in the investigation came when the accused attempted to file an insurance claim. Shejil falsely reported that his car had crashed into a wall to claim insurance. However, the police discovered that he had modified the vehicle’s appearance after the accident to avoid detection.

As part of the probe, authorities analyzed 50,000 phone calls and examined 19,000 vehicles. The plight of nine-year-old Drishana, who has been in a coma for nine months at Kozhikode Medical College, was first brought to light by Asianet News. Following the media coverage, the case saw significant interventions and developments.

A report from Asianet News journalist K.M. Biju triggered the formation of a special investigation team. Following the news coverage, the High Court took suo motu cognizance of the case and sought an urgent report from the government. The court also directed the police to expedite the search for the vehicle involved in the accident, which significantly accelerated the investigation.

Meanwhile, Drishana continues to fight for her life, struggling to recover from the coma.

