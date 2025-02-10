'Half-price scooters, laptops': How a 26-year-old man orchestrated a multi-crore scam in Kerala

Half Price Scam in Kerala: A massive fraud involving a scheme that promised scooters, laptops, and home appliances at 'half price' has been exposed, with thousands falling victim. The operation, led by Ananthu Krishna under the National NGO Confederation, was uncovered after multiple complaints.

Thiruvananthapuram: A fraudulent scheme promising scooters, laptops, and home appliances at half price has come to light, with thousands of people falling victim to the scam. The operation was led by 26-year-old Ananthu Krishna from Kerala under the banner of the National NGO Confederation. Police sources revealed that Krishna, who served as the "national coordinator" of the organization, was arrested last week, exposing what is now believed to be a multi-crore fraud.

The confederation, established in 2022, brought together approximately 170 local NGOs. The plan was to collect corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds from companies through these NGOs to subsidize the cost of the products for those enrolled in the scheme. However, investigations suggest the entire initiative was a massive financial scam.

Ernakulam Rural Police arrested Ananthu Krishna following numerous complaints from individuals who had enrolled in the scheme. Since his arrest, police stations across Kerala, especially in the northern districts, have been inundated with similar grievances, with a significant number of complainants being women.

Among those named as accused in the scam-related cases are well-known personalities, including a retired High Court judge and the executive director of a reputed NGO, both of whom were associated with the confederation.

What was the scheme?

The confederation claimed to provide scooters worth Rs 1.20 lakh for Rs 60,000 and laptops priced at Rs 60,000 for Rs 30,000, along with similar offers on home appliances. The remaining cost was said to be covered through corporate CSR funds, which the NGO confederation pledged to secure.

To avail of the scheme, applicants were required to pay half the product's price along with a Rs 500 registration fee. In the initial phase, some early applicants did receive two-wheelers and laptops at the advertised rates, creating an impression of legitimacy.

The distribution events for the gadgets were grand affairs, attended by MLAs, politicians, and senior police officials. Ananthu Krishna showcased photographs of himself alongside celebrities and influential figures to bolster his credibility.

When initial complaints emerged due to the non-delivery of promised products, Krishna attempted to pacify the situation by refunding money to several applicants. However, as grievances continued to rise, authorities eventually stepped in, leading to police action.

IUML legislator Najeeb Kanthapuram, through his NGO Mudra Charitable Foundation, had sought laptops for public distribution. However, when the applicants did not receive the promised devices, some of them lodged complaints against him, leading to a police case against the MLA.

