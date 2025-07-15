Sadanandan Master had contested the Kerala state assembly elections in 2016 and 2021 in Kannur's Koothuparambu constituency, with PM Modi campaigning for him. However, he tasted electoral defeat.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Rajya Sabha nomination of Sadanandan Master, a former Communist who switched camp into BJP, has stirred up a hornet's nest. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar showered praises on the move, Congress and CPM has alleged that the Centre was misusing the nomination process.



Sadanandan Master was among four members who were nominated by President Droupadi Murmu under the powers conferred by Article 80(1)(a) of the Constitution, read with clause (3). The development comes after the retirement of previously nominated members. His legs were hacked allegedly by CPIM cadre for defecting from the party.

Who is Sadanandan Master?

Sadanandan Master was attacked in 1994, with his legs hacked and amputated in a way the limbs cannot be attached back to the torso. However, he returned to teach and do social work wearing prosthetic legs. He had contested the Kerala state assembly elections in 2016 and 2021 in Kannur's Koothuparambu constituency, with PM Modi campaigning for him. However, Sadanandan Master tasted electoral defeat. He served as a Social Science teacher at a school in Thrissur for 25 years, a job which the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) helped him get, and retired from service in 2020. His wife Vanitha Rani is a teacher and daughter Yamuna Bharati is a BTech student.

Following the announcement, PM Modi congratulated Sadanandan Master, describing his life as the "epitome" of courage and resilience. "Shri C. Sadanandan Master's life is the epitome of courage and refusal to bow to injustice. Violence and intimidation couldn't deter his spirit toward national development. His efforts as a teacher and social worker are commendable. He is deeply passionate about youth empowerment. Congratulations to him on being nominated to the Rajya Sabha by Rashtrapati Ji. Best wishes for his role as MP," PM Modi said.

Calling it a proud moment, Sadanandan Master on Sunday pledged to work harder to help realise the Union government's vision of a “Viksit Kerala.” He stated that the political climate under the ruling Left government has been challenging for BJP workers. He vowed to improve their lives and boost their morale. "This is a proud moment because the party has shown its confidence and trust in me. This is very important in the context of Kerala politics. The party is now promoting the idea of Viksit Kerala and Viksit Bharat. To help realise this vision, I must work even harder," he said, mentioning that BJP has faced atrocities from political opponents, especially in Kannur.

Politics Erupts Over Nomination

CPM leader M Swaraj strongly criticised Sadanandan Master's nomination, stating that the nomination serves the political interest of BJP in Kerala. “At one time, he was a RSS volunteer who led efforts to disrupt peace in Kannur. Now, the media appears generally pleased with the President's nomination of Mr. Sadanandan, currently the BJP state vice president, to the Rajya Sabha without realising that the nomination may be unconstitutional,” he said, explaining the Rajya Sabha nomination process.

“The BJP is free to send its vice president to the Rajya Sabha. Let them do so from a state where the party holds influence, as a political representative. But not like this, by insulting the Constitution and the very idea of merit,” he added. Congress leader and Kerala LoP VD Satheesan stated that RSS functionaries are pushed through the Rajya Sabha seat. “When PT Usha was nominated, nobody objected since she had earned her place,” he said.