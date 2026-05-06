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Kerala Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert in Kerala; IMD Issues Warning for 6 Districts
Kerala Weather LATEST Update: Kerala is set for intensified summer showers with multiple districts under alert, while Tamil Nadu experiences a contrasting weather pattern—heatwave conditions in the north and heavy rainfall predicted in southern
Heavy Rain Alert Across Kerala Districts
The weather department has issued a yellow alert for six districts—Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Wayanad—indicating the likelihood of isolated heavy rainfall. The state is expected to witness stronger summer showers over the next four days, with southern regions likely to receive more intense rainfall by the weekend. These rains, already active across Kerala, have brought noticeable relief from the heat and even helped reduce electricity demand. However, authorities are advising residents to stay cautious as the weather conditions may worsen temporarily.
Thunderstorms and Lightning Risk Increases
Alongside heavy rain, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected across several parts of Kerala. Officials have urged people to follow safety protocols, especially during lightning strikes, which can pose serious risks. Outdoor activities during storm hours are discouraged, and residents are advised to remain alert. The combination of rain and thunderstorms signals a shift toward more unstable atmospheric conditions, often seen during seasonal transitions.
Tamil Nadu Faces Mixed Weather Conditions
While Kerala prepares for sustained rainfall, Tamil Nadu is witnessing a split weather pattern. Northern districts continue to reel under heatwave-like conditions, with temperatures staying above normal, especially after the onset of the ‘Agni Natchathiram’ period. At the same time, southern and western districts are expected to receive heavy rainfall in the coming days. Recent data already shows significant rainfall in areas like Tiruchirappalli and Tiruvarur. This contrast highlights the diverse climatic behavior across the state, with heat and rain occurring simultaneously in different regions.
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