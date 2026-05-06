The weather department has issued a yellow alert for six districts—Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Wayanad—indicating the likelihood of isolated heavy rainfall. The state is expected to witness stronger summer showers over the next four days, with southern regions likely to receive more intense rainfall by the weekend. These rains, already active across Kerala, have brought noticeable relief from the heat and even helped reduce electricity demand. However, authorities are advising residents to stay cautious as the weather conditions may worsen temporarily.