The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results for the Karunya Plus KN 623 draw. The first prize of ₹1 crore was awarded to ticket number PH 725834. The second and third prizes are ₹30 lakh and ₹5 lakh, respectively.

The Kerala State Lottery Department has officially announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN 623 lottery draw. The results were declared around 3 PM today, triggering excitement among thousands of ticket holders across the state.

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The first prize winner will take home a massive ₹1 crore jackpot. The second prize carries ₹30 lakh, while the third prize winner receives ₹5 lakh. Apart from the top prizes, several other reward categories ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹100 were also announced. A single Karunya Plus lottery ticket is priced at ₹50.

Karunya Plus Lottery: Full List of Winning Numbers First Prize: ₹1 Crore

PH 725834

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

PA 725834 PB 725834 PC 725834 PD 725834 PE 725834 PF 725834 PG 725834 PJ 725834 PK 725834 PL 725834 PM 725834

Second Prize: ₹30 Lakh

PJ 786477

Third Prize: ₹5 Lakh

PJ 465382

Fourth Prize: ₹5,000

0510, 1255, 1652, 2353, 3573, 4016, 4240, 5577, 6022, 7162, 7190, 7840, 8675, 9016, 9023, 9031, 9079, 9154, 9678

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Fifth Prize: ₹2,000

1157, 2595, 4741, 4973, 7537, 7691

Sixth Prize: ₹1,000

0287, 0517, 0714, 0800, 1791, 1877, 3029, 3041, 3055, 3643, 3689, 4171, 4824, 4859, 5220, 5585, 5838, 5877, 6297, 7971, 8669, 8709, 9754, 9768, 9876

Seventh Prize: ₹500

0039, 0065, 0075, 0200, 0204, 0705, 1036, 1339, 1436, 1465, 1529, 1585, 1641, 1814, 2062, 2077, 2303, 2476, 2507, 2530, 2556, 2578, 2612, 2664, 2779, 3304, 3394, 3419, 3473, 3504, 3597, 3683, 3819, 3850, 4364, 4433, 4678, 4878, 4921, 4927, 4946, 4972, 4985, 5059, 5121, 5353, 5416, 5593, 5661, 5804, 5828, 5879, 6032, 6281, 6301, 6326, 6400, 6644, 6692, 6698, 6770, 7132, 7145, 7760, 8052, 8290, 8707, 9243, 9254, 9308, 9345, 9351, 9488, 9655, 9753, 9980

Eighth Prize: ₹200

0087, 0181, 0383, 0386, 0439, 0512, 0610, 0658, 1077, 1162, 1238, 1586, 1602, 1821, 1856, 2082, 2090, 2159, 2255, 2297, 2347, 2376, 2497, 2913, 2971, 3040, 3064, 3066, 3093, 3192, 3371, 3455, 3661, 4484, 4614, 4811, 4877, 4991, 5000, 5045, 5135, 5226, 5320, 5547, 5579, 5580, 5821, 6000, 6040, 6153, 6382, 6458, 6519, 6589, 6595, 6670, 6919, 6951, 6997, 7152, 7191, 7226, 7250, 7322, 7587, 7624, 7918, 7949, 8024, 8183, 8192, 8589, 8656, 8744, 8757, 8841, 8919, 9116, 9251, 9623, 9712, 9799, 9865, 9877

Ninth Prize: ₹100

0059, 0104, 0134, 0218, 0260, 0266, 0286, 0378, 0471, 0569, 0606, 0643, 0647, 0651, 0704, 0738, 0834, 0837, 0959, 1186, 1304, 1328, 1463, 1532, 1555, 1603, 1695, 1700, 1721, 1735, 1794, 1804, 1912, 2097, 2164, 2231, 2240, 2272, 2280, 2339, 2517, 2655, 2901, 3043, 3084, 3147, 3216, 3305, 3444, 3495, 3499, 3622, 3703, 3712, 3827, 3843, 3880, 3947, 3971, 3982, 4156, 4233, 4281, 4403, 4427, 4457, 4527, 4535, 4554, 4671, 4847, 4912, 4975, 5011, 5016, 5052, 5062, 5083, 5136, 5277, 5412, 5422, 5435, 5471, 5488, 5507, 5521, 5556, 5602, 5762, 5830, 6038, 6043, 6077, 6083, 6089, 6496, 6656, 6820, 6823, 6865, 6971, 7126, 7267, 7303, 7325, 7332, 7407, 7427, 7452, 7488, 7504, 7548, 7565, 7647, 7764, 7773, 7872, 7894, 7921, 8040, 8043, 8113, 8145, 8212, 8214, 8350, 8399, 8478, 8602, 8617, 8619, 8679, 8692, 8756, 8800, 8834, 8899, 8988, 9098, 9127, 9140, 9179, 9277, 9304, 9305, 9413, 9440, 9465, 9507, 9618, 9624, 9717, 9803, 9811, 9971

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