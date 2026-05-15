The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results for the Karunya Plus KN 623 draw. The first prize of ₹1 crore was awarded to ticket number PH 725834. The second and third prizes are ₹30 lakh and ₹5 lakh, respectively.
The Kerala State Lottery Department has officially announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN 623 lottery draw. The results were declared around 3 PM today, triggering excitement among thousands of ticket holders across the state.
The first prize winner will take home a massive ₹1 crore jackpot. The second prize carries ₹30 lakh, while the third prize winner receives ₹5 lakh. Apart from the top prizes, several other reward categories ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹100 were also announced. A single Karunya Plus lottery ticket is priced at ₹50.
Karunya Plus Lottery: Full List of Winning Numbers First Prize: ₹1 Crore
PH 725834
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
PA 725834 PB 725834 PC 725834 PD 725834 PE 725834 PF 725834 PG 725834 PJ 725834 PK 725834 PL 725834 PM 725834
Second Prize: ₹30 Lakh
PJ 786477
Third Prize: ₹5 Lakh
PJ 465382
Fourth Prize: ₹5,000
0510, 1255, 1652, 2353, 3573, 4016, 4240, 5577, 6022, 7162, 7190, 7840, 8675, 9016, 9023, 9031, 9079, 9154, 9678
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Fifth Prize: ₹2,000
1157, 2595, 4741, 4973, 7537, 7691
Sixth Prize: ₹1,000
0287, 0517, 0714, 0800, 1791, 1877, 3029, 3041, 3055, 3643, 3689, 4171, 4824, 4859, 5220, 5585, 5838, 5877, 6297, 7971, 8669, 8709, 9754, 9768, 9876
Seventh Prize: ₹500
0039, 0065, 0075, 0200, 0204, 0705, 1036, 1339, 1436, 1465, 1529, 1585, 1641, 1814, 2062, 2077, 2303, 2476, 2507, 2530, 2556, 2578, 2612, 2664, 2779, 3304, 3394, 3419, 3473, 3504, 3597, 3683, 3819, 3850, 4364, 4433, 4678, 4878, 4921, 4927, 4946, 4972, 4985, 5059, 5121, 5353, 5416, 5593, 5661, 5804, 5828, 5879, 6032, 6281, 6301, 6326, 6400, 6644, 6692, 6698, 6770, 7132, 7145, 7760, 8052, 8290, 8707, 9243, 9254, 9308, 9345, 9351, 9488, 9655, 9753, 9980
Eighth Prize: ₹200
0087, 0181, 0383, 0386, 0439, 0512, 0610, 0658, 1077, 1162, 1238, 1586, 1602, 1821, 1856, 2082, 2090, 2159, 2255, 2297, 2347, 2376, 2497, 2913, 2971, 3040, 3064, 3066, 3093, 3192, 3371, 3455, 3661, 4484, 4614, 4811, 4877, 4991, 5000, 5045, 5135, 5226, 5320, 5547, 5579, 5580, 5821, 6000, 6040, 6153, 6382, 6458, 6519, 6589, 6595, 6670, 6919, 6951, 6997, 7152, 7191, 7226, 7250, 7322, 7587, 7624, 7918, 7949, 8024, 8183, 8192, 8589, 8656, 8744, 8757, 8841, 8919, 9116, 9251, 9623, 9712, 9799, 9865, 9877
Ninth Prize: ₹100
0059, 0104, 0134, 0218, 0260, 0266, 0286, 0378, 0471, 0569, 0606, 0643, 0647, 0651, 0704, 0738, 0834, 0837, 0959, 1186, 1304, 1328, 1463, 1532, 1555, 1603, 1695, 1700, 1721, 1735, 1794, 1804, 1912, 2097, 2164, 2231, 2240, 2272, 2280, 2339, 2517, 2655, 2901, 3043, 3084, 3147, 3216, 3305, 3444, 3495, 3499, 3622, 3703, 3712, 3827, 3843, 3880, 3947, 3971, 3982, 4156, 4233, 4281, 4403, 4427, 4457, 4527, 4535, 4554, 4671, 4847, 4912, 4975, 5011, 5016, 5052, 5062, 5083, 5136, 5277, 5412, 5422, 5435, 5471, 5488, 5507, 5521, 5556, 5602, 5762, 5830, 6038, 6043, 6077, 6083, 6089, 6496, 6656, 6820, 6823, 6865, 6971, 7126, 7267, 7303, 7325, 7332, 7407, 7427, 7452, 7488, 7504, 7548, 7565, 7647, 7764, 7773, 7872, 7894, 7921, 8040, 8043, 8113, 8145, 8212, 8214, 8350, 8399, 8478, 8602, 8617, 8619, 8679, 8692, 8756, 8800, 8834, 8899, 8988, 9098, 9127, 9140, 9179, 9277, 9304, 9305, 9413, 9440, 9465, 9507, 9618, 9624, 9717, 9803, 9811, 9971
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