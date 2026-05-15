The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the Suvarna Keralam SK-52 draw results on May 15, 2026. Ticket number RR 281074 won the first prize of Rs 1 crore. The second prize of Rs 30 lakh went to ticket RN 323012, and the third prize of Rs 5 lakh was awarded to RZ 440438.

The Kerala State Lottery Department has officially announced the results of the Suvarna Keralam SK-52 lottery draw held on Friday, May 15, 2026, at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Thousands of hopeful participants across Kerala eagerly checked their tickets after the draw, which featured a top prize of Rs 1 crore.

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The biggest winner of the day was ticket number RR 281074, which secured the coveted first prize of Rs 1 crore. As per Kerala lottery rules, the prize amount will be subject to a 30 percent tax deduction. The remaining series of the same number are eligible for a consolation prize of Rs 5,000 each.

The second prize of Rs 30 lakh was awarded to ticket number RN 323012, while the third prize of Rs 5 lakh went to RZ 440438. The draw once again generated huge excitement among regular lottery buyers in the state, with ticket holders closely following live updates from official portals and news platforms.

Complete Winning Numbers List – Suvarna Keralam SK-52

First Prize – Rs 1 Crore

• RR 281074

Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000

• Remaining all series of number

281074

Second Prize – Rs 30 Lakh

• RN 323012

Third Prize – Rs 5 Lakh

• RZ 440438

Fourth Prize – Rs 5,000

• 0810

• 1086

• 2961

• 3013

• 3504

• 4766

• 5289

• 5303

• 5435

• 5468

• 5619

• 6555

• 6646

• 7342

• 8370

• 9015

• 9252

• 9411

• 9792

Fifth Prize – Rs 2,000

• 0352

• 1140

• 3275

• 5229

• 6016

• 7283

Lottery winners have been advised to verify their ticket numbers with the official Kerala Government Gazette before claiming the prize amount. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days from the draw date. Winners of the first and second prizes must surrender their tickets directly to the Director of State Lotteries or through authorised banks along with identity proof such as Aadhaar or PAN card.