The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms across several Kerala districts from November 6 to 8. Residents are advised to exercise extreme caution and follow safety guidelines to protect against severe lightning and heavy downpours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alert for various districts in Kerala due to its forecast of periods of heavy rainfall over the next days. The warning covers November 6–8, and Kochi and other parts of Ernakulam are among the places that might see a lot of rain.

The districts of Idukki and Ernakulam will be under a yellow alert on Friday, November 6, according to the most recent prediction. On Saturday, November 7, the alert will be extended to Kottayam and Pathanamthitta. Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Ernakulam are anticipated to be under a yellow alert on Sunday, November 8.

The meteorological service has issued a warning that heavy rains may occur in isolated areas within the districts that are on notice. Heavy rainfall is defined by the IMD as precipitation that falls between 64.5 and 115.5 mm in a 24-hour period.

Apart from heavy rain, moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is also likely at isolated places in the state. The IMD's Kerala warning bulletin has flagged the possibility of heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning over the next three days.

Residents have been advised to exercise caution, especially as dark clouds gather, as thunderstorms are predicted in several areas of the state. People, animals, electrical networks, and domestic equipment can all be seriously endangered by lightning. As soon as they see lightning, people should get inside and stay out of open areas. During thunderstorms, windows and doors should be kept closed, and people should avoid them.

When it is safe to do so, electrical gadgets should be unplugged from power sources. Additionally, during thunderstorms, residents are warned to stay away from electrical equipment. When the sky is cloudy and there is a chance of lightning, kids shouldn't be permitted to play outside or on terraces. During thunderstorms, people should not park their cars beneath trees or stand beneath them.

Until the lightning stops, anybody riding bicycles, tractors, or two-wheelers should take cover in a secure structure. Additionally, people are cautioned from gathering clothing on terraces or courtyards during lightning strikes. Since weather conditions might vary, residents are urged to heed local authorities' directions and official IMD updates.