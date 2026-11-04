The Enforcement Directorate raided 11 locations in Kerala and Tamil Nadu linked to R Premkumar, investigating allegations of money laundering and the diversion of public deposits from the Bharath Lajhna Multi State Co-operative Society.

ED Raids Locations Across Kerala and Tamil Nadu

November 4 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out searches at 11 places across Keralam and Tamil Nadu in connection with a money laundering case linked to R Premkumar, founding member and de facto CMD of Bharath Lajhna Multi State Co-operative Society and others. The search operation began early in the morning and is still underway at premises linked to the suspects in the case in Kerala and Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The federal agency's multiple teams carried out the search operation in close coordination with the state police forces.

Details of Financial Misconduct Allegations

The places being searched included the office and residential premises of R Premkumar, who is accused of allegedly misusing his influence to divert crores of rupees of the Bharath Lajhna Multi State Co-operative Society, collected from public depositors, to the accounts of his wife and relatives for personal use. Officials further alleged that Premkumar pledged the society’s Ragam Theatre with Brios Finvest without the money reaching the society. The federal agency also accused Premkumar of acquiring about 500 acres of land at Kanchipuram in his wife’s name. The agency's search operation is part of its ongoing investigation into the alleged financial irregularities case to unearth the trail of money and collect further evidence linked to it.

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