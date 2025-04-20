Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko told police that drug use is rampant in the film industry and claimed he's being unfairly targeted. Police have seized his phone and collected body fluid samples for forensic tests.

Kochi: Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko has reportedly told the police that drug use is widespread in the film industry, claiming that many prominent actors are involved. However, he alleged that only he and another actor are being singled out and blamed, while many others go unnoticed.

According to his statement, it has become increasingly difficult to procure drugs on film sets in the past month due to intensified inspections and police surveillance.

Police have seized Shine’s mobile phone, which was examined yesterday. Both his phone and body fluid samples will be submitted to the court on Monday, after which they will be sent to the Thiruvananthapuram Forensic Science Laboratory for detailed analysis.

Authorities have also uncovered suspicious financial transactions linked to the actor. Several transfers ranging between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 have raised red flags, prompting a closer look at 14 recent transactions. Investigators suspect that the money could have been used for procuring narcotics.

However, Shine has denied any illegal activity, stating that the payments in question were loans he had given to various individuals.

The actor was released on bail after undergoing extended police interrogation and scientific medical testing. The charges against him include sections 27(b) and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, along with IPC sections 237 and 238 for alleged tampering of evidence—all of which are bailable offenses.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Shine is accused of evading evidence submission and is strongly suspected of drug use. The FIR further details that he allegedly conspired to use narcotics in a hotel room with a Malappuram native named Murshid, who has also been named an accused in the case. Both were interrogated together by the police.

One of the major developments in the case is Shine's admission of previous drug use. He confessed to using methamphetamine and ganja and admitted knowing Taslima, a drug dealer who was recently arrested in Alappuzha. Shine also disclosed that his father had enrolled him in a de-addiction center in Koothattukulam last year, where he stayed for 12 days before discontinuing the treatment.

The investigation largely relies on Shine’s own confession, which reportedly came after several hours of intense questioning. According to police, he initially resisted but eventually gave in. His phone call records also played a significant role in uncovering key details during the probe.

Moreover, the case has reignited discussions about Shine’s recent controversies within the Malayalam film industry. He dismissed the accusations made by actress Vincy Aloshious, labeling them as "baseless and ego-driven." Shine asserted that Vincy was a family friend and denied any misconduct. He further claimed that the director and producer of Soothrakkaran would not support the allegations and encouraged the police to speak with them for clarification. He also refuted claims that he used drugs while working on any film sets.