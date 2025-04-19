Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko, accused of drug-related offenses, has been released on bail after extensive police interrogation. He confessed to past drug use and is scheduled for further questioning on April 22.

Kochi: Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko, accused in a drug-related case, has been released on bail after undergoing extended police interrogation and scientific medical testing. The charges against him include sections 27(b) and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, along with IPC sections 237 and 238 for alleged tampering of evidence—all of which are bailable offenses.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Shine is accused of evading evidence submission and is strongly suspected of drug use. The FIR further details that he allegedly conspired to use narcotics in a hotel room with a Malappuram native named Murshid, who has also been named an accused in the case. Both were interrogated together by the police.

Shine is required to appear again for further questioning on April 22, a date he himself proposed as more convenient. Following his release on bail, he promptly left the station in a car.

One of the key developments in the case is Shine’s admission of past drug use. He confessed to consuming methamphetamine and ganja, and acknowledged knowing Taslima, a drug dealer who was arrested in Alappuzha. Shine also revealed that his father had admitted him to a de-addiction center in Koothattukulam last year, where he stayed for 12 days before leaving treatment midway.

The case heavily hinges on Shine’s own confession, which reportedly came after hours of persistent questioning. Police officials have stated that he was initially resistant but eventually faltered. His phone call records also provided critical leads during the investigation.

Additionally, the case has brought attention to Shine’s recent controversies in the Malayalam film industry. The actor denied allegations made by actress Vincy Aloshious, calling them "baseless and ego-driven." He claimed that Vincy was a family friend and denied any inappropriate behavior. Shine also stated that the director and producer of the film Soothrakkaran would not corroborate the allegations and suggested the police contact them for verification. He further denied using drugs on any film set.

The results of Shine’s anti-doping test are expected to play a crucial role in determining the next steps in the investigation. The police have not ruled out the possibility that the case could expand into a wider probe within the Malayalam film industry, depending on what further information emerges during the ongoing inquiry.