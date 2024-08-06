Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: UP man arrested for vandalising passbook printing machine, CDM amid robbery attempt in Tirur

    A 33-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested in Tirur for accidentally damaging a passbook printing machine and a Cash Deposit Machine (CDM) at an SBI ATM counter. Mistaking the machines for an ATM, he tried to vandalize them to steal cash. 
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 6, 2024, 12:26 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 6, 2024, 12:26 PM IST

    Tirur: A 33-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh, Jitendra Bind, was taken into custody in Tirur for mistakenly breaking a passbook printing machine and a Cash Deposit Machine (CDM) at an SBI ATM counter. Believing it to be an ATM, he attempted to vandalize the machines to access cash. The incident occurred on Sunday morning at Thazhepalam, Tirur.

    The passbook printing machine and Cash Deposit Machine (CDM) were vandalised to steal money. When the attempt failed, the accused fled the scene. A security guard inside the bank discovered the attempted theft when he stepped outside, prompting bank officials to alert the police immediately. The police investigated by examining CCTV footage from the ATM counter and apprehended the accused at the Tirur bus stand within a few hours.

    A case has been registered against the accused for attempted theft and causing damage worth one lakh rupees, based on a complaint filed by the bank manager. The arrest was made by a team led by Inspector K.J. Jinesh, consisting of SI ARP Sujith, Senior CPO VP Ratheesh, and CPOs Diljith and Anish, under the direction of Tirur DSP KM Biju. The ATM counter where the attempted theft occurred was examined by forensic experts, including P. Noorudheen from Malappuram. After a medical examination at the Tirur District Hospital, the accused was produced before the Tirur First Class Judicial Magistrate.

