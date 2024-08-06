Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala witnessed 2.64 lakh new ventures, Rs 16,800 crore investment, says Minister P Rajeev

    The Kerala government is taking steps to boost the trade and industry sector in the state. Minister P Rajeev said that 2.64 lakh new enterprises have been set up in the state, with an investment of over Rs 16,800 crore and creating 5.6 lakh job opportunities. 

    Kerala witnessed 2 point 64 lakh new ventures, Rs 16800 crore investment, says Minister P Rajeev anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 6, 2024, 8:31 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 6, 2024, 8:31 AM IST

    Kochi: Minister of Industries P. Rajeev has announced plans to develop local retail markets to increase retail sales in the state and attract more FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) manufacturing companies to Kerala. He was speaking at a meeting of multinational companies in the FMCG sector, convened by the State Department of Trade and Industry under the auspices of the Kerala Industrial Promotion Bureau.

    Wayanad landslides: Mass burial held in Wayanad for unidentified victims of landslide

    A meeting of companies operating in Kerala was held to receive suggestions for drafting a comprehensive trade policy for the commerce and retail sector, to be introduced by the state government. The draft is to be prepared within two weeks, and stakeholders in the trade sector can provide suggestions through a dedicated WhatsApp group to be formed for this purpose.

    As part of the state government's Entrepreneurship Year program, 2.64 lakh new enterprises have been set up in the state, with an investment of over Rs 16,800 crore and creating 5.6 lakh job opportunities. Of these, 1.17 lakh enterprises and an investment of over Rs 7100 crore are in the retail and wholesale trade sector, creating 2.21 lakh new jobs. Considering the changing business needs, the government has formed a separate trade division under the Industries and Commerce Directorate to give more emphasis to this sector.

    According to the minister, the state government has set up various facilities for MSMEs, including the commerce sector, in all districts, such as MSME clinics, insurance, and free-cost accounting services. The comprehensive logistics policy formulation is in its final stage. The minister also said that a special logistics corridor in Vizhinjam is under consideration by the Kerala government.

    Industry Principal Secretary A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish presided over the event, which was also attended by Industry and Commerce Director S. Harikishore, Additional Director K.S. Kripakumar, K-bip CEO S. Suraj, and KINFRA MD Santhosh Koshi Thomas. Representatives from 30 companies across various sectors, including Abbott India, AVT, Godrej Consumer, ITC, Medimix, Nirma, Poppies Baby Care, and Unibic Foods, participated in the discussion. The minister also held talks with representatives from various associations and boards in the trade and industry sector.
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wayanad landslides: Mass burial held in Wayanad for unidentified victims of landslide dmn

    Wayanad landslides: Mass burial held in Wayanad for unidentified victims of landslide

    Three diagnosed with amoebic meningoencephalitis in Thiruvananthapuram, health department issues advisory dmn

    Three diagnosed with amoebic meningoencephalitis in Thiruvananthapuram, health department issues advisory

    Wayanad landslide: Death toll mounts to 402; More unidentified bodies to be cremated today monday august 5 anr

    Wayanad landslide: Death toll mounts to 402; More unidentified bodies to be cremated today

    Centre slams Kerala govt for illegal mining activities in landslide-hit Wayanad anr

    Centre slams Kerala govt for illegal mining activities in landslide-hit Wayanad

    Who is Koottickal Jayachandran? Actor goes into hiding after being accused in POCSO case dmn

    Who is Koottickal Jayachandran? Actor goes into hiding after being accused in POCSO case

    Recent Stories

    Weather alert: IMD issues orange alert in THESE states, Delhi to receive heavy rainfall today AJR

    Weather alert: IMD issues orange alert in THESE states, Delhi to receive heavy rainfall today

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, August 6: Check price of 22k, 24k and 18k ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, August 6: Check price of 22k, 24k and 18k

    Bangladesh President frees Khaleda Zia after Sheikh Hasina steps down; check details AJR

    Bangladesh President frees Khaleda Zia after Sheikh Hasina steps down; check details

    Petrol diesel NEW prices announced: Check August 6 rates in YOUR city AJR

    Petrol, diesel NEW prices announced: Check August 6 rates in YOUR city

    Numerology Prediction for August 6, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for August 6, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon