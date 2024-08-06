Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Glove piece found stitched into patient's wound; Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital denies negligence

    A patient has raised a complaint against the General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram about a medical negligence during a back surgery. The patient's pain and swelling did not subside even after two days, and his wife unwrapped the bandage to find parts of a medical glove stitched into his body.

    Kerala: Glove piece found stitched into patient's wound; Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital denies negligence dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 6, 2024, 10:59 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 6, 2024, 12:55 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: As per a complaint raising a serious medical negligence, a surgical glove was stitched into the body of a patient during a back surgery. The allegation was raised by Shinu, a resident of Nedumangad against the General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. 

    Also Read: Three diagnosed with amoebic meningoencephalitis in Thiruvananthapuram, health department issues advisory

    Shinu had undergone surgery at the hospital on Saturday to remove an abscess on his back. He was later discharged and sent home. However, his pain and swelling did not subside even after two days, and his wife unwrapped the bandage to check the wound. That’s when they discovered that part of a surgical glove had been stitched into the wound. Shiju was then taken to a hospital in Nedumangad where he was advised to visit the general hospital to remove the glove parts.

    “The doctor at Nedumangad hospital warned that removing the glove may lead to bleeding and suggested me to visit the general hospital. We are going to consult the doctor today,” Shiju said.

    Shiju added that a lady doctor, whose name is unknown to him, performed the surgery. He also claimed that neither any directions nor any further treatment was given to him after the surgery.

    The hospital authorities have not yet responded to the incident. Shinu’s wife, Sajina, said that when they initially sought treatment for an abscess on her husband's back, the doctor first prescribed medication for five days, and after that, asked them to come in for surgery on Saturday morning. The surgery was performed on Saturday morning at around 8:00 AM. The surgery was completed by 12:00 PM, and the patient was sent home. After the surgical glove was found stitched into his body, the hospital authorities asked them to return to the hospital.

    Also Read: Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 427 August 06 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: UP man arrested for vandalising passbook printing machine, CDM amid robbery attempt in Tirur anr

    Kerala: UP man arrested for vandalising passbook printing machine, CDM amid robbery attempt in Tirur

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 427 August 30 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 427 August 06 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Kerala: Search operations to continue in isolated areas of landslide-hit Wayanad today Tuesday August 6 anr

    Kerala: Search operations to continue in isolated areas of landslide-hit Wayanad today

    Kerala witnessed 2 point 64 lakh new ventures, Rs 16800 crore investment, says Minister P Rajeev anr

    Kerala witnessed 2.64 lakh new ventures, Rs 16,800 crore investment, says Minister P Rajeev

    Wayanad landslides: Mass burial held in Wayanad for unidentified victims of landslide dmn

    Wayanad landslides: Mass burial held in Wayanad for unidentified victims of landslide

    Recent Stories

    How did Sheikh Hasina safely land in India from Bangladesh? RKK

    How did Sheikh Hasina safely land in India from Bangladesh?

    Direct Online Football Betting with Ligaz Ufabet - Top Leading Football Betting Site for All Types of Football Bets

    Direct Online Football Betting with Ligaz Ufabet - Top Leading Football Betting Site for All Types of Football

    "Did Suriya approve of such attire...": Jyothika trolled for clothing choice at Filmfare Awards dmn

    "Did Suriya approve of such attire...": Jyothika trolled for clothing choice at Filmfare Awards

    Who is Khaleda Zia? Jailed Bangladesh former PM set to be released amid turmoil gcw

    Who is Khaleda Zia? Jailed Bangladesh former PM set to be released amid turmoil

    Abhishek Bachchan will NEVER forgive Kareena Kapoor for THIS reason RKK

    Abhishek Bachchan will NEVER forgive Kareena Kapoor for THIS reason

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon