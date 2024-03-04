Kerala University barred from naming its arts festival 'Intifada'

Kerala University's Vice Chancellor barred the students' union from naming its arts festival 'Intifada'. The Arabic word means 'uprising' or 'shaking off' which gained prominence during the Palestinian uprising against Israeli rule in the late 1980s and early 2000s.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala University's Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Mohanan Kunnummal on Monday (Mar 04) prohibited the university's students' union from naming its arts festival 'Intifada'. This decision came after the VC received a complaint asserting that the festival name was inappropriate due to its association with the Palestine-Israel conflict. In response, the Vice-Chancellor instructed the registrar to investigate the matter and furnish a report.

Following the intervention of the High Court, the university VC ordered that the name 'Intifada' should not be utilized in any posters, social media posts, or notices. The VC mandated a name change, citing dissatisfaction with the explanation provided by the SFI-led Kerala University Union.

The Kerala University Arts Festival, named Intifada, scheduled from the 7th to the 11th of this month, faced scrutiny after Kollam's Nilamel NSS College student Ashish AS petitioned the High Court regarding its naming. Having filed a complaint with the governor and vice chancellor, seeking direction to change the name, the petitioner noted that no action had been taken yet. In response to the plea, the High Court sent notices to the governor, vice chancellor of the university, and the students' union for further consideration.

In his plea, Ashish also questioned the students' union for selecting a logo depicting a Palestine scarf on the map of Israel, along with a tagline that reads 'defending invasions with art' for the arts festival. He argued that using such a logo and tagline could potentially create division among the students.

The Arabic word “Intifada” translates to “uprising” or “shaking off.” It has been used to describe periods of intense Palestinian protest against Israel, mainly in the form of violent terrorism.

