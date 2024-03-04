Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: SFI members suspended over assault on student in college premises in Koyilandy

    In yet another attack by the SFI on a student in Koyilandy, five members of the organisation were suspended on Monday (Mar 04). Amal, a second-year BSc Chemistry student at the R. Sankar Memorial SNDP Yogam Arts & Science College was subjected to beatings by the SFI members last week.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 3:22 PM IST

    Kozhikode: Five members of the Left-backed Students' Federation of India (SFI) were suspended on Monday (Mar 04) following two complaints about a physical assault on a second-year BSc Chemistry student at the R. Sankar Memorial SNDP Yogam Arts & Science College, Koyilandy. The student identified as Amal was reportedly attacked by a gang of SFI members on March 1 in an isolated area near the campus. 

    The development comes amid massive protest in the death of Sidharthan at the Pookode University after a mob trial by the SFI members. 

    College union chairman Abhay Krishna and SFI unit secretary Anunath were suspended and Koyilandy police had already registered a case against both of them. A five-member commission of inquiry has also been decided to look into the complaints.

    Amal earlier stated that he was brutally thrashed by a 25-member gang following which the police filed against 20 people. A fight broke out on their campus the day before, and Amal said that SFI activists suspected him of being the one who started it.

    The OP recorded that it was an accident after being taken to the hospital. Amal, who was beaten up, stated that he did not say anything to the doctor due to fear. After reaching home, he felt excruciating pain and told his family about the incident. A complaint was later filed by Amal and his father, A V Chandran, a village officer, at the police station and to the college principal.
     

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2024, 3:22 PM IST
