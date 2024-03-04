Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: UDF demands CBI probe over death of second-year student at Pookode Veterinary University

    M Hasan, UDF convenor declared that the party will stage torchlight protests in all panchayats on March 7. The demands include urging the High Court to appoint a sitting judge to investigate the student violence in the state's colleges, provide Rs 1 crore as compensation to Siddharth's family, and transfer the investigation to the CBI.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 3:59 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress staged a state-wide protest demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is protecting the killers of student Sidharthan, who was found dead after a mob trial by the SFI activists at the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Pookode in Wayanad. MM Hasan, UDF convenor, declared that the party will stage torchlight protests in all panchayats on March 7. The demands include urging the High Court to appoint a sitting judge to investigate the student violence in the state's colleges, provide Rs 1 crore as compensation to Siddharth's family, and transfer the investigation to the CBI. Hasan made these statements during a press conference held at the KPCC headquarters.

    Kerala student death case: SFI seeks apology from family of Sidharthan; police conduct evidence collection

    Since the beginning of the inquiry, high-ranking officials have allegedly intervened on behalf of the Chief Minister to shield the culprits. The defendants have been charged with less serious offenses, including aiding and abetting suicide, than serious crimes like murder, which carries the death penalty. The presence of former MLA and CPM state committee member CK Saseendran in person when 6 accused were produced in the Kalpatta Magistrate's Court is proof of CPM's apparent support to the accused. Furthermore, it is claimed that the accused received assistance from both CPM allies and the police.

    Meanwhile, the Student Federation of India has apologized to the parents of Sidharthan, a second-year student who was found dead at Pookode Veterinary University. SFI State Joint Secretary Afzal said in the News Hour of Asianet News that he is apologizing to Siddharth's family. He stated that the organization admits the mistake and that introspection will be done. The SFI stated that some of the members of our party committed such an act which should not have been done, which is a major drawback of our organization.

    Afzal said that this cannot be tolerated in the organization. Meanwhile, the police conducted evidence gathering in the hostel with the main accused Sinjo in connection with the death of Siddharth of Pookod Veterinary University last day. Sinjo gave a clear answer to the questions of the police during the inspection. The police found that Sinjo was the one who led the attack on Siddharth. The police asked how he beat Siddharth, he told the incident without hesitation. The collection of evidence started at 4:30 pm and lasted for an hour.

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2024, 3:59 PM IST
