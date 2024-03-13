Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala University Arts Festival: SFI files complaint demanding investigation over alleged corruption

    Kerala University's Vice-Chancellor canceled the annual Youth Festival on Monday after receiving many complaints regarding student violence. The festival, which began on March 7 and was scheduled to end on March 11, was overshadowed by controversy.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 13, 2024, 3:30 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The SFI has filed a complaint demanding a comprehensive investigation into the corruption allegations in the Kerala University Arts Festival. The program committee and SFI district president Nandan filed a complaint with the ADGP. The SFI leadership informed that the complaint was submitted along with the evidence of the bribery transaction.

    Kerala University's Vice-Chancellor canceled the annual Youth Festival on Monday after receiving many complaints regarding student violence. Dr. Mohanan Kunnummal, the University Vice-Chancellor, has issued a decision to halt the results announcement and closing ceremony of The Kerala University Union Youth Festival 2024.

    The festival, which began on March 7 and was scheduled to end on March 11, was overshadowed by controversy. During the festivities, a lawsuit was brought against a judge and two trainers of the 'Margamkali' tournament for alleged bribery to alter results. Shaji, a competition judge, allegedly took a bribe from trainers Jomet and Sooraj, which led to their detention.

    On Sunday, the Congress party's student branch, KSU, organized a protest march to the festival's main location. They accused opposing SFI activists of attacking them. As a result, both student groups were charged with assault and disruption, according to sources.

    The WhatsApp conversations verifying the allegations surfaced yesterday. The messages, including voice recordings, are distributed in groups of students and teachers. The screenshots suspected to have been given to the judges along with the identification documents of the teams are also being circulated.
     

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2024, 3:30 PM IST
