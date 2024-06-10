Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Union Minister Suresh Gopi hints at 'Wanting to get Relieved' amid film commitments

    Suresh Gopi, the Thrissur MP, who took oath as Union Minister on Sunday (June 10) expressed his hope that the BJP central leadership would relieve him of ministerial duties to fulfill his film commitments.
     

    Kerala: Union Minister Suresh Gopi hints at 'Wanting to get Relieved' amid film commitments anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 10, 2024, 12:35 PM IST

    A day after taking oath as a Minister of State, Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi expressed his wish for the BJP central leadership to relieve him of ministerial responsibilities as he needs to fulfill his commitments to complete film shoots. There are also reports that he was disappointed after being assigned the position of Minister of State, despite playing a key role in securing a historic victory for the BJP in Kerala.

    When summoned to Delhi to be sworn in as a minister, Gopi had informed the BJP central leadership about his previous commitments to complete ongoing film projects.

    Meanwhile, the BJP leadership has stated that Suresh Gopi was appointed as Minister of State considering his film commitments. There are hints that he might be assigned to the Ministry of Culture.

    In a statement to reporters in Delhi, Suresh Gopi said, “I want to work as an MP. My stand was that I didn’t want it (Cabinet berth). I had told (the party) that I was not interested in it (Cabinet berth). I think I will be relieved soon. The people of Thrissur know very well. I will perform very well as an MP. I want to act in films. Let the party decide.”

    Suresh Gopi received 4,12,338 votes, defeating CPI’s VS Sunil Kumar (3,37,652 votes) by a margin of 74,686 votes, data from the Election Commission of India (ECI) said. Congress candidate K Muraleedharan, who was strategically moved by his party from his incumbent seat of Vadakara to Thrissur to counter Suresh Gopi, finished third with 3,28,124 votes.
     

    Last Updated Jun 10, 2024, 12:35 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-773 June 10 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-773 June 10 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Pinarayi govt admits free K-FON scheme a failure; Only 5856 connections so far anr

    Kerala: Pinarayi govt admits free K-FON scheme a failure; Only 5856 connections so far

    Who is George Kurian, the second Union Minister from Kerala in Modi 3.0? anr

    Who is George Kurian, the second Union Minister from Kerala in Modi 3.0?

    Kerala gets another cabinet post in Modi 3.0 BJP leader George Kurian gets call from Delhi anr

    Kerala gets another cabinet post in Modi 3.0; George Kurian gets call from Delhi

    Kerala: BJP MP Suresh Gopi to attend swearing-in ceremony of Modi 3.0 in Delhi union minister anr

    Kerala: BJP MP Suresh Gopi to attend swearing-in ceremony of Modi 3.0; Likely to take oath as Union Minister

    Recent Stories

    Apple WWDC 2024: Tech giant likely to launch new password manager for all devices gcw

    Apple WWDC 2024: Tech giant likely to launch new password manager for all devices

    Nagaland state lottery June 10, 2024: Dear Dwarka winning number OUT RKK

    Nagaland state lottery June 10, 2024: Dear Dwarka winning number OUT

    'I do not possess a mobile phone': Suspended JD(S) leader, former MP Prajwal Revanna during SIT probe vkp

    ‘I do not possess a mobile phone’: Suspended JD(S) leader, former MP Prajwal Revanna during SIT probe

    Mannara Chopra has THIS to say about Munawar Faruqui's second marriage RBA

    Mannara Chopra has THIS to say about Munawar Faruqui's second marriage

    PM Modi signs 1st file for 'Kisan Kalyan' benefiting 9.3 cr farmers with distribution of Rs 20k crore (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi signs 1st file for 'Kisan Kalyan' benefiting 9.3 cr farmers with distribution of Rs 20k crore (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon