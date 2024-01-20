Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar conducts trial run of India's first electric double-decker bus

    The  electric double-decker bus  was purchased by KSRTC through the Smart City scheme for budget tourism. KSRTC employees and officials were the passengers in the bus driven by Ganesh Kumar.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 20, 2024, 3:51 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar conducted the trial run of India's first electric double-decker bus in Thiruvananthapuram. This bus was purchased by KSRTC through the Smart City scheme for budget tourism. KSRTC employees and officials were the passengers in the bus driven by Ganesh Kumar. KSRTC Chairman and Managing Director Biju Prabhakar, Joint Managing Director PS Pramoj Shankar, and others traveled on the bus.

    The bus, which was designed extravagantly, arrived from Mumbai. A special feature of the bus is the comfortable seating capacity, as passengers can watch TV and listen to music. There are five cameras inside the bus. There are 30 seats on the ground floor. The upstairs has 35 seats and there are two ways to board the bus from the front and the back. 

    The top floor of the bus is where you can enjoy the full city view. The bus will pass through all major places in Thiruvananthapuram, like Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Bheemapally, Shangumugham, and Palayam. The bus is owned and operated by KSRTC Swift. 

    The success of electric buses has prompted budget tourism to adopt this eco-friendly mode of transportation. In line with this decision, a new electric bus is set to hit the roads by the end of this month.

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2024, 3:51 PM IST
