Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has released a tourism advertisement featuring the British fighter jet F-35B, which was grounded at Thiruvananthapuram airport due to technical issues. The advertisement portrays the fighter jet giving Kerala a glowing review, suggesting the state is so beautiful that one might not want to leave. This marketing strategy has become a topic of discussion on social media, with many praising the Tourism Department's innovative approach.

The aircraft had to make an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport after it was unable to land on HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group, which was operating in the Indo-Pacific following a series of joint exercises with the Indian Navy. The aircraft diverted to Thiruvananthapuram on June 13 night after encountering low fuel levels. Soon after, it developed hydraulic failures and wasn't able to fly.

British High Commission thanks India

The American-made F-35B is one of the world's most expensive fighter jets. It is designed for short take-off and vertical landing, allowing it to operate from aircraft carriers without catapults. The Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II, a fifth-generation, single-engine stealth multirole combat aircraft available in three primary variants, can evade radar systems during attacks.

“The aircraft will return to active service once repairs and safety checks have been completed. Ground teams continue to work closely with Indian authorities to ensure safety and security precautions are observed, We thank the Indian authorities and Thiruvananthapuram International Airport for their continued support.” the British High Commission spokesperson said.