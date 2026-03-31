Kerala Tourism has gone viral with a witty social media post responding to the "Great Easter KitKat Heist" in Europe. While authorities search for 12 tonnes of stolen chocolate, Kerala Tourism humorously confirmed the shipment isn't in their state, inviting people for a "savoury break" at their beaches and hill stations instead.

An unlikely conversation between a massive chocolate heist and a legendary Kerala Tourism post has set the internet ablaze. While European authorities are attempting to locate a missing truck carrying over 400,000 KitKat bars weighing a whopping 12 tonnes, Kerala Tourism has chosen to provide the globe with a "savoury break" from the bad news by inviting visitors to Kerala's hill stations and beaches.

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In a move that has gone viral across X and Instagram, Kerala Tourism took a light-hearted jibe at the "Great Easter KitKat Heist", becoming the unofficial "rebuttal" to the chocolate-themed crime. Their witty post states," We have been informed about the missing shipment of KitKats. After a thorough check across our backwaters, hill stations and beaches, we can confirm that none of it has reached Kerala."

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The post, which originally made waves for its unapologetic celebration of Kerala's culture, has become a rallying point for those who prefer the state's rich heritage over imported sweets.

What Do We Know About KitKat Heist?

The saga began last week, when a shipment of 413,793 KitKats vanished while on route from central Italy to Poland. Nestlé, the parent firm, released a statement claiming that the criminals took the "Have a Break" motto far too literally. With the truck and its 12-tonne load still missing, the robbery has raised concerns about a chocolate scarcity ahead of the Easter holidays.

“We’ve always encouraged people to have a break with KitKat. But it seems thieves have taken the message too literally and made a break with more than 12 tons of our chocolate,” the company said. It added, “Whilst we appreciate the criminals’ exceptional taste, the fact remains that cargo theft is an escalating issue for businesses of all sizes.”

The stolen consignment reportedly included KitKat’s special Formula One-themed chocolates, shaped like miniature race cars. The collection was launched after the brand became the official chocolate partner of Formula One last year.