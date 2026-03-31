A couple's vacation in Krabi, Thailand, took a terrifying turn when they discovered a deadly cobra in their hotel room in the middle of the night. The snake reportedly slithered over one of the guests' necks, sparking widespread concern online about safety in hotels located near natural landscapes.

A couple's enjoyable vacation in Thailand turned into a nightmare when they awoke to discover a deadly cobra inside their hotel room, a situation that has raised widespread concern about visitor safety in nature-adjacent hotels. The disturbing incident apparently occurred in Krabi and was brought to light after Facebook user Kannuttakorn Uttaranakron published their story online. According to the post, the event occurred in the early hours of the morning, around 5 a.m., when the guest's companion suddenly leaped out of bed in terror, yelling that there was a snake.

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At first, the incident appeared nearly unbelievable. In their astonishment after being abruptly awakened up, the poster claimed they originally suspected it was something supernatural. But within moments, the horrifying truth became clear: a big black snake had entered their chamber.

Even more concerning was how close the incident had been. According to the Pattaya Mail, the snake allegedly slithered over the bed and passed over the guest's neck as they were sleeping. "Snake, it crawled over my neck," the partner remembered, capturing the terror of the situation.

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Fortunately, despite the exceedingly frightening circumstances, neither of them was bitten. However, the psychological impact of the incident has persisted, with the couple characterising it as very painful.

Images released online show the cobra inside the hotel room, raising severe concerns about safety precautions. Many people on social media have subsequently pointed out that hotels located near woods or natural landscapes should take extra care to avoid similar tragedies.