Instagram user Urvashi Gogoi went viral after posting a Reel asking for money to buy an iPhone, complete with her UPI QR code. While the post sparked a debate about digital begging, her follow-up revealed the humorous truth. Instead of funding her phone, the internet "troll-funded" her with countless ₹1 transactions.

In the wild west of social media, we've seen everything from medical bill crowdsourcing to historical monument preservation, which is great. But a new trend is emerging, leaving everyone wondering: “Is it really this easy?” Urvashi Gogoi, an Instagram user, recently performed a digital "hail mary" by uploading a Reel with the simple, daring caption: "Need money to buy an iPhone," along with her UPI QR code.

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While most of us work 9-to-5 jobs to fund our technological improvements, this artist wanted to explore if the internet's collective pocket coin could handle the heavy lifting. What was the result? A viral storm that demonstrates whether the internet is extraordinarily giving or incredibly caustic.

An X (previously Twitter) user tweeted the phenomena, igniting an immediate discussion between "digital begging" and "genius marketing." The post said, "This girl put a reel on Instagram with the caption 'need money to buy an iPhone' and her QR code. It went viral, and she received the money. Internet is crazy!"

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But, as with most viral stories, the "truth" lies in the transactions. While some thought she had miraculously produced Rs 1.5 lakh overnight, her follow-up Reel exposed a humorous truth. She didn't necessarily get the "full amount," but she did receive hundreds of alerts. Instead of making large gifts, the internet chose to troll-fund her aspirations. Her transaction history was full with Rs 1 payments.

While Urvashi stated in her reel that this was for fun, many users criticised her for using a genuine QR code in the movie.