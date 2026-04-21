A viral video from Ahmedabad shows a child miraculously surviving after a car ran over her while she was playing. She crawled out safely, leaving viewers shocked. The incident sparked public anger, with many claiming the driver was a minor. The case has raised concerns about road safety, underage driving and parental responsibility.

A shocking video from Ahmedabad has gone viral on social media, showing a three-year-old girl narrowly escaping a serious accident. In the video, the young child is seen playing when a car suddenly runs over her. In a surprising and almost unbelievable moment, the child remains safe and manages to crawl out from under the vehicle on her own. The incident has left many people stunned, with several calling it a miracle.

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Child escapes without serious injury

According to reports, the girl was playing when the car moved over her by accident. Despite the frightening situation, she did not suffer major injuries. After the car passed, the child was seen moving and crawling out, which shocked people watching the video.

Many social media users said it was lucky that the car did not hit her in a more dangerous way.

Questions raised about the driver

The video has also raised serious concerns about the driver of the car. Several users claimed that the driver appeared to be a minor, possibly between 12 to 14 years old. Some also pointed out that the car did not have a visible number plate and had tinted windows.

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People have demanded strict action if these claims are found to be true.

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Public anger and calls for action

Many social media users expressed anger after watching the video. Some demanded punishment for the driver and the parents, especially if a minor was driving the car.

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Others called for stricter rules to stop underage driving in India. One user said that such incidents are increasing and strict action is needed to prevent accidents.

Debate over parents’ responsibility

The incident has also started a debate about responsibility.

While many blamed the driver, others questioned why such a young child was playing on the road. Some users said both the driver’s family and the child’s family should be held responsible for the situation.

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Others stressed that parents must ensure children are safe and not left unattended near roads.

Safety concerns highlighted

The video has once again highlighted issues related to road safety. Key concerns raised include:

Underage driving

Lack of proper vehicle registration details

Negligence by both drivers and guardians

People are urging authorities to take strict steps to avoid such incidents in the future.

Several users tagged local police and traffic authorities, asking them to investigate the incident. They demanded that:

The driver be identified

Action be taken if underage driving is confirmed

Vehicle rules be strictly enforced

As of now, there is no official statement confirming the details of the driver.

The Ahmedabad incident ended without tragedy, but it serves as a strong warning.

A small mistake could have led to a serious loss of life. The incident shows the need for better awareness, stricter rules and responsible behaviour from both drivers and parents.