    Kerala: Three people killed in wild elephant attacks in two months; UDF's hartal in Wayanad tomorrow

    In Wayanad alone, three human lives were lost in the elephant attacks this year. The LDF and the UDF have called for a hartal tomorrow in the district demanding that a permanent solution to the wild animal nuisance be found.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 16, 2024, 5:13 PM IST

    Wayanad: The wild elephant menace continues in Kerala as one more death was reported on Friday (Feb 16) in Wayanad, taking the toll to three in just two months. The United Democratic Front (UDF) has called for a hartal in Wayanad tomorrow following the death of Paul (50) who was injured in a wild elephant attack in Kuruva, Wayanad. LDF also called for a hartal tomorrow in Wayanad following the UDF's call.

    LDF has called for a hartal demanding that a permanent solution to the wild animal nuisance be found and the central and state governments should intervene urgently in the context of wild animal attacks in which 3 people were killed in 17 days.

    Paul's death today brings the total number of fatalities from this year's Wayanad wild elephant attack to three. The wild jumbo killed Ajeesh, a resident of Padamala, on February 10. Belur Makhna, who attacked Ajeesh, is still at large. This unfortunate tragedy that happened today unfolded during the operation to dart Belur Makhana. Tholpetti resident Lakshmanan was killed in an elephant attack on January 30.

    The UDF has called for a hartal to seek a permanent solution to the ongoing loss of lives due to wild elephant attacks. According to preliminary reports, the cause of Paul's death was internal injuries sustained in the attack. He was brought to Kozhikode Medical College in critical condition. Paul was rushed to Kozhikode Medical College within two hours from Mananthavadi, but his life could not be saved. Paul's autopsy will be conducted tomorrow. Pulpally police will arrive around 7.30 am for inquest proceedings tomorrow.

    According to reports, Paul was travelling to his workplace on his bike at 9 am when a herd of elephants attacked him. An employee of Kuruvadweep Vana Samrakshana Samithy, Paul was on his way to Kuruva when he was chased by an elephant herd. He lost his balance and fell off the bike, subsequently coming under the attack of elephants.
     

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2024, 5:13 PM IST
