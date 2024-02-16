Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Man dies after being attacked by elephant herd in Wayanad

    A herd of wild elephants attacked Paul, a native of Vellachal near Pakkam in Wayanad on Friday (Feb 16) morning. Though he was shifted to the hospital, his life could not be saved.

    Kerala: Man dies after being attacked by elephant herd in Wayanad anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 16, 2024, 4:34 PM IST

    Wayanad: In yet another case of wild elephant attack, a man who suffered severe injuries died on Friday (Feb 16). The deceased is Paul (50), a native of Vellachal near Pakkam, who suffered injuries and was initially admitted to Medical College Hospital, Mananthavadi.

    According to reports, Paul was travelling to his workplace on his bike at 9 am today when a herd of elephants attacked him. An employee of Kuruvadweep Vana Samrakshana Samithy, Paul was on his way to Kuruva when he was chased by an elephant herd. He lost his balance and fell off the bike, subsequently coming under the attack of elephants.

    Colleagues who came to know about the incident took Paul to Mananthavadi Medical College Hospital. Later, after Paul's health deteriorated, he was shifted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.  

    Earlier on February 10, Aji Panachiyil (42), a Payyampally native succumbed to injuries from the wild jumbo attack.  The elephant from Karnataka with a radio collar came to Wayanad. The elephant first wandered into the Mananthavady region's human settlements. The forest officials drove the jumbo away. However, the animal later attacked Aji in the Padamala area.

    The elephant who was later identified as Belur Makhna, broke into the courtyard of the house of the deceased by breaking the boundary walls and attacked Aji. Some others including children, fortunately escaped the attack. The elephant ran towards Aji and he ran inside the house's compound for safety. To the utter terror of the locals, the wild elephant broke down the wall and trampled him.

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2024, 4:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: IMD issues 'Yellow Alert' in 4 districts as state grapples with soaring temperatures rkn

    Kerala: IMD issues 'Yellow Alert' in 4 districts as state grapples with soaring temperatures

    Setback for Veena Vijayan; Karnataka HC dismisses plea seeking stay on SFIO probe against Exalogic anr

    Setback for Veena Vijayan; Karnataka HC dismisses plea seeking stay on SFIO probe against Exalogic

    Kerala: Kinder Hospital organizes music competition for pregnant women in Cherthala rkn

    Kerala: Kinder Hospital organizes music competition for pregnant women in Cherthala

    Kerala University Senate meeting turns chaotic; War of words between Minister, VC anr

    Kerala University Senate meeting turns chaotic; War of words between Minister, VC

    Kerala: CPI(M) to bring back heavyweights like K K Shailaja for Lok Sabha elections 2024? anr

    Kerala: CPI(M) to bring back heavyweights like K K Shailaja for Lok Sabha elections 2024?

    Recent Stories

    cricket Happy Birthday AB de Villiers: Top 10 quotes by Mr. 360 osf

    Happy Birthday AB de Villiers: Top 10 quotes by Mr. 360

    UN Report: Terror groups experience unprecedented freedom in Afghanistan, Raises global concerns avv

    UN Report: Terror groups experience unprecedented freedom in Afghanistan, Raises global concerns

    WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor receives Maharashtrian of the Year award, terms Mulesh Ambani his 'inspiration' RKK

    WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor receives Maharashtrian of the Year award, terms Mulesh Ambani his 'inspiration'

    Apple Vision Pro users are returning gadget and asking for full refund Here is why gcw

    Apple Vision Pro users are returning gadget and asking for full refund; Here's why

    7 Indian breakfast ideas for Saturday morning RBA EAI

    7 Indian breakfast ideas for Saturday morning

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon