Kerala: Man dies after being attacked by elephant herd in Wayanad

Wayanad: In yet another case of wild elephant attack, a man who suffered severe injuries died on Friday (Feb 16). The deceased is Paul (50), a native of Vellachal near Pakkam, who suffered injuries and was initially admitted to Medical College Hospital, Mananthavadi.

According to reports, Paul was travelling to his workplace on his bike at 9 am today when a herd of elephants attacked him. An employee of Kuruvadweep Vana Samrakshana Samithy, Paul was on his way to Kuruva when he was chased by an elephant herd. He lost his balance and fell off the bike, subsequently coming under the attack of elephants.

Colleagues who came to know about the incident took Paul to Mananthavadi Medical College Hospital. Later, after Paul's health deteriorated, he was shifted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

Earlier on February 10, Aji Panachiyil (42), a Payyampally native succumbed to injuries from the wild jumbo attack. The elephant from Karnataka with a radio collar came to Wayanad. The elephant first wandered into the Mananthavady region's human settlements. The forest officials drove the jumbo away. However, the animal later attacked Aji in the Padamala area.

The elephant who was later identified as Belur Makhna, broke into the courtyard of the house of the deceased by breaking the boundary walls and attacked Aji. Some others including children, fortunately escaped the attack. The elephant ran towards Aji and he ran inside the house's compound for safety. To the utter terror of the locals, the wild elephant broke down the wall and trampled him.