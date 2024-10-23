Kerala: Thousands gather in Wayanad as Priyanka Gandhi holds roadshow ahead of filing nomination for bypoll

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made a grand entrance in Kalpetta, Kerala, ahead of filing her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll. Thousands gathered for the vibrant roadshow, joined by her family and senior party leaders. She'll face LDF's Sathyan Mokeri and BJP's Navya Haridas in the November 13 bypoll.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made a grand entrance in Kalpetta, Kerala as she prepares to file her nomination papers for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll. This marks her electoral debut, and thousands of people, including UDF leaders and workers, gathered to welcome her.

The roadshow, which started from the new bus stand at Kalpetta, was a vibrant display of support, with UDF workers and supporters carrying placards featuring Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi's images, balloons in party colors, and drum beats. The nearly two-kilometer-long route was lined with balloons in the colours of the Congress and its ally, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

Priyanka was accompanied by her family, including her mother, Sonia Gandhi, and brother, Rahul Gandhi, as well as her husband, Robert Vadra, and one of their children. Senior party leaders of both the Congress and IUML also joined the roadshow.

This bypoll is significant, as Priyanka's candidacy follows her brother Rahul Gandhi's decision to vacate the Wayanad seat, potentially uniting the Gandhi family in Parliament.

The Wayanad bypoll is scheduled to take place on November 13, and Priyanka will face off against LDF's Sathyan Mokeri and BJP's Navya Haridas.

