The Thiruvonam Bumper lottery is seeing a massive craze, with 87.68 lakh tickets already sold. The government has earned a cool ₹438 crore from the sales. The draw for the ₹30 crore jackpot is on September 26.

Thiruvananthapuram: The demand for the Thiruvonam Bumper 2026 lottery is off the charts. With just four days left for the draw, a whopping 87.68 lakh tickets have already been snapped up by hopefuls across the state.

The government had set a target to sell 90 lakh tickets, and it looks like they are very close to hitting it. For those still hoping to try their luck, getting a ticket now might be tough. This massive sale has brought in a staggering ₹438 crore for the state government.

The main attraction is, of course, the first prize of ₹30 crore. The lucky draw will be held on September 26, and K Muraleedharan will be conducting it. Ticket sales for the bumper lottery began on July 20. The tickets, priced at ₹500 each, are being sold through authorised agents and sellers in 10 series: TA, TB, TC, TD, TE, TG, TH, TJ, TK, and TL.

Here's a look at the prize money

First Prize: ₹30 crore

Second Prize: ₹1 crore (for 20 winners)

Third Prize: ₹25 lakh (for 20 winners)

Fourth Prize: ₹5 lakh (for 10 winners)

Fifth Prize: ₹2 lakh (for 10 winners)

Sixth Prize: ₹5,000 (for 54,000 winners)

Seventh Prize: ₹2,000 (for 81,000 winners)

Eighth Prize: ₹1,000 (for 1,24,200 winners)

Ninth Prize: ₹500 (for 2,75,400 winners)

Consolation Prize: ₹5 lakh (for 9 winners)

A Word of Caution: Beware of Fake Websites

The Director of the State Lotteries Department has issued a strong warning. He has asked people not to book tickets or send money to fake websites running in the name of the Kerala State Lottery.

He clarified that if someone asks you for money for registration fees, processing fees, GST, tax, or security deposits after telling you you've won a prize, you should know it's a scam. The director also warned everyone not to share personal details like bank account numbers, debit/credit card information, OTPs, UPI PINs, or Aadhaar numbers with strangers.

If you get caught in an online financial scam, immediately call the cyber helpline at 1930 or file a complaint on the Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.