Following the criticism, the Bahrain Kerala Samajam issued an explanation, saying that the reaction was based on viewers seeing only parts of the video. According to the Samajam, the programme was conducted after systematic training and under the supervision and involvement of parents. It also said there had been no complaints from the parents or people who watched the performance.

The organisation further said that the event had been conducted for the past five years.

However, the explanation has not stopped questions online about the decision to include children in the performance. Some users pointed out that the same traditional art form can be performed without children and noted that other videos of similar programmes shared by the community do not feature child