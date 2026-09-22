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'Using Children Unnecessary': Bahrain Kerala Samajam Onam Video Sparks Outrage Over Child Held On Ropes
A video from Onam event at Bahrain Kerala Samajam showing child suspended from ropes during a traditional dance has received backlash. Social media users expressed intense concern over potential safety risks and physical strain on young participants.
Bahrain Kerala Samajam faces online criticism
A traditional Onam celebration at the Bahrain Kerala Samajam has come under scrutiny after a video showing children taking part in a rope-based performance went viral on social media.
The footage appears to show children being lifted and held on a rope while another rope is spun around them as part of the performance. Some children can be seen hanging from the rope, while others appear to be supported on their parents’ shoulders.
Criticism over children's inclusion in Pinnal Thiruvathira
The performance, identified as Pinnal Thiruvathira and Charadu Pinnikkali, has drawn criticism from viewers who questioned whether children should have been included in an act involving ropes and suspension.
Several social media users expressed concern about the physical strain on the children and argued that such performances could have been carried out without involving them.
'Hanging children unnecessary'
One commenter questioned whether a child could be expected to remain in such a position for several minutes, while another said hanging children from ropes was unnecessary for a celebration.
WCD must act. Kids have rights — shouldn’t be “hanged” on strings for cultural shows.😡
Rare Charadu Pinni Kali in #Bahrain by women’s wing with Kerala's Deputy Speaker present.
Promote safely.
@MinistryWCD@moi_bahrain#ChildSafety #WCD #Keralam pic.twitter.com/xuqhNL8GXs
— Nambiar Adarsh Narayanan P V 🪷 (@Adarsh4BJP) September 20, 2026
Other comments called for action against those involved, although such reactions were based on the footage circulating online.
Bahrain Kerala Samajam issues clarification
Following the criticism, the Bahrain Kerala Samajam issued an explanation, saying that the reaction was based on viewers seeing only parts of the video. According to the Samajam, the programme was conducted after systematic training and under the supervision and involvement of parents. It also said there had been no complaints from the parents or people who watched the performance.
The organisation further said that the event had been conducted for the past five years.
However, the explanation has not stopped questions online about the decision to include children in the performance. Some users pointed out that the same traditional art form can be performed without children and noted that other videos of similar programmes shared by the community do not feature child
What is Pinnal Thiruvathira?
Pinnal Thiruvathira is a traditional group performance associated with Kerala's cultural celebrations, in which participants perform coordinated movements involving interwoven ribbons or ropes. Charadu Pinnikkali, meaning rope play, similarly involves participants using ropes as part of the performance.
The viral video has therefore shifted attention from the cultural performance itself to the question of how the activity was conducted and whether children should have been part of it.
The available footage does not independently establish whether any child was injured or whether safety rules were breached. The Samajam’s explanation also says that training and parental supervision were in place.
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