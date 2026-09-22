The Kerala Lottery Department announced the Sthree Sakthi SS-538 lottery results on September 22, 2026. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. Participants can win substantial cash rewards, including a one crore first prize, a thirty lakh second prize, and a five lakh third prize.

The Kerala Lottery Department has announced the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-538 lottery draw held on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. Lottery enthusiasts who purchased tickets for the latest Sthree Sakthi draw can now check the winning numbers and find out whether their tickets have secured a prize.

The SS-538 draw was conducted at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The draw is part of the Kerala State Lotteries' weekly lottery programme and offers participants an opportunity to win prizes across several categories.

The biggest attraction of the Sthree Sakthi SS-538 draw is its Rs 1 crore first prize. The second-prize winner will receive Rs 30 lakh, while the third prize is worth Rs 5 lakh. Several other prize categories are also available for eligible ticket holders.

Also Read: Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-538 Lottery Result Today (September 22): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-538 Winning Numbers

The SS-538 lottery features multiple prize categories, with the top prize offering a substantial cash reward. Ticket holders should carefully compare their ticket numbers with the officially announced results before claiming any prize.

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – SD945712

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 – All other series with 945712

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 – SJ395977

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 – SJ290795

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 – 0200, 0209, 0499, 2396, 2432, 2869, 3564, 3628, 4617, 5455, 5552, 5912, 6033, 7205, 7271, 9736, 9822, 9831, 9965

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 – 2877, 3893, 5280, 6690, 7355, 8908

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 – 0039, 0088, 1072, 1820, 1978, 2091, 2141, 2315, 3383, 3405, 3746, 4238, 4267, 5747, 5750, 6083, 6411, 6614, 7342, 7656, 8065, 8192, 8329, 8572, 9143

7th Prize: Rs 500 – 0214, 0386, 0391, 0416, 0464, 0551, 0630, 1559, 1760, 2212, 2293, 2311, 2395, 2405, 2485, 2532, 2558, 2641, 2796, 2901, 3039, 3118, 3154, 3170, 3232, 3382, 3411, 3414, 3428, 3457, 3516, 3671, 3694, 3732, 4124, 4287, 4507, 4545, 4833, 4872, 4983, 5091, 5265, 5453, 5619, 5729, 5933, 6056, 6177, 6367, 6561, 6651, 7024, 7057, 7193, 7221, 7530, 7558, 7674, 7944, 7948, 8090, 8126, 8144, 8275, 8337, 8386, 8505, 8552, 8781, 8795, 9001, 9012, 9422, 9579, 9868

8th Prize: Rs 200 – 0008, 0118, 0331, 0375, 0383, 0709, 0846, 1259, 1278, 1283, 1400, 1483, 1537, 1572, 1581, 1709, 1907, 2115, 2178, 2222, 2296, 2373, 2437, 2922, 2958, 2977, 3044, 3319, 3633, 3797, 3856, 3915, 4068, 4162, 4247, 4264, 4309, 4313, 4390, 4405, 4504, 4572, 4624, 4954, 4961, 5101, 5153, 5315, 5325, 5367, 5486, 5507, 5633, 5694, 5796, 5943, 6310, 6372, 6376, 6608, 6629, 6845, 7305, 7309, 7422, 7447, 7569, 7625, 7641, 7697, 7757, 7943, 7967, 7974, 8012, 8018, 8047, 8222, 8274, 8623, 8651, 8837, 8886, 9037, 9048, 9250, 9268, 9373, 9482, 9492

9th Prize: Rs 100 – 0027, 0058, 0457, 0491, 0528, 0564, 0566, 0629, 0793, 0812, 0817, 0904, 0993, 1139, 1155, 1349, 1432, 1498, 1520, 1621, 1667, 1752, 1793, 1813, 1858, 1910, 2059, 2099, 2150, 2209, 2339, 2488, 2503, 2520, 2530, 2540, 2698, 2730, 2818, 2850, 2892, 2948, 3019, 3210, 3235, 3238, 3255, 3265, 3317, 3336, 3439, 3548, 3620, 3662, 3681, 3801, 3909, 3975, 4111, 4155, 4241, 4257, 4343, 4375, 4392, 4446, 4460, 4470, 4485, 4534, 4543, 4604, 4626, 4685, 4709, 4734, 4808, 4824, 4943, 4988, 5011, 5076, 5130, 5155, 5289, 5310, 5392, 5394, 5430, 5585, 5620, 5622, 5662, 6258, 6297, 6350, 6383, 6389, 6412, 6441, 6483, 6498, 6661, 6710, 6744, 6808, 6913, 6920, 6970, 7157, 7224, 7489, 7748, 7886, 8043, 8093, 8153, 8159, 8208, 8370, 8416, 8429, 8443, 8473, 8543, 8597, 8610, 8636, 8834, 8907, 9021, 9074, 9162, 9163, 9270, 9341, 9351, 9444, 9449, 9464, 9578, 9718, 9834, 9908, 9935, 9938, 9948, 9979, 9989, 9998

Those who have purchased SS-538 tickets are advised to verify the complete result carefully, including the ticket series and number. Winning tickets must also be preserved safely for the prize-claim process.

Kerala lottery results are widely followed across the state, with thousands of people checking the announced numbers after each draw. The Sthree Sakthi lottery is among the weekly draws conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

If your ticket appears among the winning numbers, make sure all ticket details are checked carefully before proceeding with the claim. The original ticket should be kept safely, as it is required for claiming the prize.

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