Acting on a confidential tip-off received by District Police Chief KS Sudarshan, the police team conducted a raid. The gang sourced the ganja from Odisha. They were taken into custody right after getting off at the Aluva railway station, just as they were heading to catch a state transport bus to Perumbavoor.

Kochi: The police have arrested three migrant workers with 10 kg of ganja. The Rural District DANSAF team and Aluva Police jointly nabbed the accused, identified as Hiralal Gopal (30), Gobardhan Niyal (36), and Gajindra Rana (20). All three are natives of Kalahandi in Odisha.

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The police carried out the inspection based on a confidential tip-off received by District Police Chief KS Sudarshan. The gang had purchased the contraband from Odisha. They got down at the Aluva railway station and were walking to catch a transport bus to Perumbavoor when the police took them into custody.

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According to the police, the gang bought the ganja in Odisha for Rs 3,000 per kg and sold it here at ten times the price. They mainly targeted other migrant workers for their sales. The police had kept the gang under close watch for quite some time. Along with the DANSAF team, Aluva DySP Baiju Paulose, Narcotic Cell DySP C Binukumar, Aluva CI PM Shameer, and SI Ranjith Mathew were part of the investigation team.