A teacher named Nidhi Gupta went viral on Instagram for her creative method of teaching the reflection and refraction of light. Using a laser pointer, mirror, prism, and powder to create the Tyndall Effect, she made the abstract science concept visible and easy for students to understand, earning widespread praise online.

There will always be one subject covered in class that appears unsolvable until it is explained in a different way. Many students have always thought of science as a discipline full of abstract concepts and difficult-to-visualize graphs. However, as this specific instructor demonstrated, a little creativity could work.

Teacher Nidhi Gupta transformed her lecture on the reflection and refraction of light into an engaging experiment that students could witness firsthand in a video that went viral on Instagram. To make her remarks easier to grasp, Nidhi used a green laser pointer, a plane mirror, a glass prism, water, and some powder in addition to diagrammatic explanations.

Many social media users have commented on her creative teaching approach after seeing this viral video. The video opens with the text, "Mam, aise samajh nahi aa raha!!" (Ma'am, I still don't understand.) After a short while, Nidhi starts her demonstration by projecting a laser beam onto various objects to demonstrate how light works. In order to make the beam visible, she spreads powder in the air to create the Tyndall Effect so that students can see where the light travels.

She illustrates how light bounces back after striking a clean surface using a plane mirror. She then demonstrates how light changes direction when it enters a different material using a prism, a glass slab, and even a glass of water.

Students will be able to see concepts that are often shown in formulae and diagrams thanks to this example. Nidhi posted the video and stated, "Today, I taught my students the concept of reflection of light." She clarified that the powder made the laser beam more visible so that students could more readily trace the path of light, making the lesson engaging and unforgettable.

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Internet Applauds

The practical demonstration has struck a chord with thousands of viewers, many of whom said they wished they had teachers like her during their school days.

One user commented, "None of the AI can replace this practical knowledge."

Another wrote, "That's called a real science teacher."

A third said, "This is so so good!"

Another viewer added, "These little things make me believe in the upcoming education system so much."