Kerala: Six arrested for attacking, extorting couple travelling by car in Kozhikode

Six individuals arrested for attacking and robbing a couple in Kozhikode, extorting Rs 2000 and stealing their phone, with two of the accused having prior cases.

Kerala: Six arrested for attacking, extorting couple travelling by car in Kozhikode dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Feb 8, 2025, 8:10 PM IST

Kozhikode: A group of six individuals has been apprehended by the Chevayur police for attacking and robbing a couple traveling in a car in Kozhikode. The incident occurred on Thursday evening on the Malikadavu bypass road.

According to the police, the couple had parked their car when the accused, arriving on bikes, attacked them. They attempted to break the car window with a stone and stabbed the husband in the neck with a key when he tried to drive away. The accused also grabbed the wife by the collar, threatened the couple, and extorted Rs 2000 via online transfer. They snatched the couple's phone and smashed it before escaping.

The couple filed a complaint with the Chevayur police, who examined CCTV footage and identified the bike numbers. The police also traced the mobile number used for the online money transfer, leading to the arrest of the accused.

The arrested individuals are Ain Muhammed Shahin (19), Udith (18), Radin (19), Nihal (20), Abhinav (23), and Vaishnav (23). Abhinav and Nihal have prior cases registered against them in Kasaba, Nadakkavu, and Elathur police stations.

The police team, led by Chevayur Inspector Sajeevan, included SIs Nimin K Divakaran, Rohit, and CPOs Sinjith, Prajish, and Rakesh apprehended the accused. One individual was arrested in Kakkodi, while the others were apprehended in Vellimadakunnu.

