Kerala: K Muraleedharan vows to demolish KIIFB toll booths, warns more intense protests

Congress leader K Muraleedharan opposes Kerala government's plan to collect tolls on KIIFB-funded roads, threatening to demolish toll booths and warning of intense protests.

Kerala: K Muraleedharan vows to demolish KIIFB toll booths, warns more intense protests dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Feb 8, 2025, 3:00 PM IST


Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader K Muraleedharan has strongly opposed the government's decision to collect tolls on roads funded by KIIFB (Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board). He stated that if toll booths are set up on KIIFB roads, they will be demolished. Muraleedharan warned that while the protests so far have been "vegetarian," the upcoming ones will be more intense, referring to them as "non-vegetarian."

Earlier, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President K. Sudhakaran also condemned the move, asserting that Congress will take to the streets of Kerala with strong protests if the government goes ahead with what he called exploitative toll collection on KIIFB-funded roads.

Despite the mounting controversy, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the state government are determined to move forward with the toll collection plan. The LDF convenor confirmed that the front had given in-principle approval for toll collection. However, constituent parties within the front have noted that there was no substantial discussion on the matter during the front meeting, beyond a brief mention. A draft for special legislation concerning this issue is currently under consideration by the finance department.

