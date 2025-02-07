INHUMANE! Puppies and mother allegedly bludgeoned to death in Kerala's Kannur, netizens call for justice

Kannur: In a heart-wrenching and inhumane act of cruelty, several puppies and their mother were allegedly bludgeoned to death in Kannur, Kerala. The shocking incident, which has stirred deep emotions, came to light after an animal activist and rescuer shared graphic images of the lifeless animals on social media. The disturbing pictures of the dogs lying motionless highlighted the extent of the brutal attack, sparking widespread outrage and a call for justice for the innocent creatures. According to a post shared on social media, these puppies were just 20-days old.

Translating the said post of animal activist 'Palakkadan Changathi' to English, he wrote, "In Muthappan's land, these dogs were bludgeoned with an iron rod. What for? As punishment for the crime of living for just twenty days on the earth that God created for man. They were crushed to death".

Netizens and animal rights activists, in their demand for justice, are urging authorities to take immediate action and bring those responsible for the act to account. The heartless incident has once again drawn attention to the ongoing conflict between humans and stray dogs in the region, which has been frequently reported in parts of Kerala.

Kannur, a place that is famous for the Parassinikadavu Muthappan Temple, where dogs are revered as divine creatures and are even given special status, is now facing a dire situation with its stray dog population. While the region's rich cultural heritage places dogs in a revered position, the welfare of stray dogs remains a significant concern. The lack of proper feeding, rescue, vaccination, and general welfare activities has contributed to the growing number of stray dogs turning hostile, becoming rabid, and ultimately becoming victims of human aggression.

The root cause of the tragic situation lies in the absence of a structured and compassionate approach to managing the stray dog population. The helpless animals often face neglect and cruelty, and the community's inability to address their welfare has led to the escalation of violence against them. Stray dogs, left to fend for themselves, sometimes become a source of fear for locals, leading to conflicts that too often result in their untimely deaths.

Animal welfare activists have long called for intervention from the state's animal husbandry department to address this issue comprehensively. A well-coordinated effort is needed to provide humane solutions such as stray dog sterilization programs, vaccination campaigns, feeding initiatives, and effective rescue operations. These measures would not only improve the lives of stray dogs but would also help in reducing the incidents of aggression and hostility towards them.

It is crucial for the Kerala government, along with local bodies, to step in and ensure that justice is served and this brutality cannot go unaddressed and there is a law in place to punish this. The animal husbandry department should prioritize the welfare of animals and adopt sustainable, compassionate measures to prevent further cruelty so that humans and animals can co-exist.

The Parassinikadavu Muthappan Temple, which holds dogs in high regard, serves as a reminder that the community must take responsibility for the welfare of these creatures. The sacred status given to dogs should inspire a more humane approach toward their care, protection, and coexistence with the people of Kannur.



