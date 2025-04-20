Actor Shine Tom Chacko may move court to quash the FIR filed against him in a recent drug case, citing weak charges. Police have charged him under the NDPS and IPC sections.

Kochi: Actor Shine Tom Chacko is reportedly planning to approach the court to quash the FIR registered against him in the recent drug case. He has already consulted legal counsel, who advised that the FIR filed by the police appears to be weak. If the results of the forensic examination of his body fluids turn out in his favor, Shine may initiate legal proceedings to have the FIR dismissed.

The charges against Shine include Sections 27(b) and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Sections 237 and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Indian Penal Code) relating to the destruction of evidence. These are bailable offences. Shine was released after hours of interrogation and scientific medical tests. The FIR claims he tried to evade giving a proper statement to the police.

According to the FIR, Shine conspired to use narcotic substances and met a man named Murshid from Malappuram at a hotel room. The police had summoned Murshid as well, and on Sunday, he was questioned in Shine’s presence. Shine is expected to appear again for further interrogation.

This case could open doors for broader investigations into drug use within the Malayalam film industry. The police will determine their next steps based on the revelations made by Shine. He reportedly admitted to having links with Taslima, a woman arrested in Alappuzha for drug trafficking. Shine also confessed to using methamphetamine and cannabis.

He told the police that his father had admitted him to a de-addiction center in Koothattukulam last year, where he stayed for 12 days. However, he left the treatment midway and did not complete the program.

Now, the outcome of Shine’s anti-doping test is expected to play a crucial role in the progression of the case. While Shine initially resisted the interrogation, he eventually broke down under persistent questioning. His phone call records have also become a key part of the investigation.