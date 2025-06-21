A clash erupted between Yuva Morcha and SFI activists in Kozhikode over the Bharat Mata image controversy at Raj Bhavan.

Kozhikode: Tensions surrounding the Bharat Mata image controversy at Raj Bhavan escalated into a street confrontation on Friday, as a clash broke out between SFI and Yuva Morcha activists in Thali, Kozhikode.

The altercation occurred when Yuva Morcha members attempted to stage a protest against the state Education Minister. Student Federation of India (SFI) activists reportedly blocked their march, leading to a scuffle between the two groups.

Police intervened and detained the Yuva Morcha activists who were involved in the protest.

BJP City District President Prakash Babu, who reached the spot soon after, demanded that action be taken against the SFI members involved in the clash. However, he clarified that the BJP would not file a police complaint.

“The incident happened right in front of the police. They know who the culprits are, and it’s their duty to act,” Babu said. “If they don’t take action, the BJP knows how to respond accordingly,” he added.