Raj Bhavan had issued a press release criticising Sivankutty, alleging a breach of protocol and disrespect towards the Governor. The release states that the minister left an event without informing anyone, setting a wrong precedent.

Thiruvananthapuram: A major controversy has erupted yet again with regards to the Bharat Mata portrait in Kerala. Minister for General Education and Labour V Sivankutty walked out of an official event at Raj Bhavan and accused Governor Rajendra Arlekar of violating constitutional norms. Earlier this month, an official event at Raj Bhavan on World Environment Day was cancelled after a similar portrait was displayed.

Sivankutty strongly rejected the statement issued by Raj Bhavan, and said that it was the primary duty of every citizen to take steps to protect the Constitution and the administrative system it establishes. He said that according to Article 163 of the Indian Constitution, the Governor should act on the advice of the State Council of Ministers.

‘Governor has insulted constitution’

Minister Sivankutty questioned the validity of the Bharat Mata concept to the constitution. "Does this concept respect the boundaries of India as a nation? Is it mentioned anywhere in the Constitution? Is the Constitution greater, or is the woman holding the Kavikodi greater? By conducting such a ritual at a government event, the Governor has insulted the Constitution and humiliated himself in front of the students. The constitutional head should not act in this manner," the minister pointed out.

The controversy unfolded at a certificate distribution ceremony for Scouts and Guides. The minister boycotted the event due to the presence of the Bharat Mata portrait, stating that the schedule didn't mention a floral offering to the portrait, which he witnessed upon arrival.