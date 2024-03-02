Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Second-year veterinary student subjected to brutal ragging before death, says police

    A second-year Bachelor of Veterinary Science student, Siddharth of Pookode Veterinary University was found dead inside the college hostel on February 18. Sidharth was reportedly beaten up by SFI leaders at four places in the college premises.

    Kerala: Second-year veterinary student subjected to brutal ragging by SFI leaders before death, says police
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 2, 2024, 8:39 AM IST

    Wayanad: A second-year student who ended his life at Pookode Veterinary University had suffered brutal ragging by the SFI leaders. A second-year Bachelor of Veterinary Science student, Siddharth of Pookode Veterinary University, was found dead inside the college hostel on February 18. Sidharth was reportedly beaten up by SFI leaders at four places in the college premises. It is reported that he was beaten up in the courtyard of the college hostel, in the college hostel, on the hill near the hostel, and inside the dormitory. Apart from all this, it is also reported that the student who was sleeping in the hostel room was called and the beating was shown as a 'mob trial'.

    At the same time, the college anti-ragging committee took action against more students involved in the incident. The college has banned 19 people from studying for 3 years and 10 students were banned from the college for one year. These students will not be able to write the exam for the upcoming years.  The other two were barred from appearing for the internal examination for a year. The action is based on not being taken to the hospital despite seeing that he was beaten. All these 12 students were expelled from the hostel. 

    'Role of SFI is clear...': Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on veterinary student's death case in Wayanad

    Several students have been suspended from the college for a week following an incident of violence in the hostel. Those who were present in the hostel on February 16, 17, and 18 are subjected to this penalty, during which they are barred from entering the hostel premises. The students have the option to appeal to the Vice Chancellor if they wish. Sidharth faced severe mistreatment, with no intervention during a mob trial in the hostel courtyard. The police concluded that the severe depression caused by all this led to the suicide. 

    The post-mortem report indicated that Siddharth had endured severe physical assault, with evidence of three-day-old injuries on his body. The post-mortem report revealed extensive bruising across his body, including injuries to his head, jaw, and back, which are estimated to have occurred two or three days before his death. The severity of the injuries suggests they may have been inflicted by a heavy object. 

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2024, 8:40 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala news live 2 march 2024 major highlights development rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Mother, her lover arrested for killing 11 -month-old baby in Malappuram

    'Rahul Gandhi should stop Yatra...' Rajeev Chandrasekhar on death of veterinary student in Kerala's Wayanad anr

    'Rahul Gandhi should stop Yatra...' Rajeev Chandrasekhar on death of veterinary student in Kerala's Wayanad

    Kerala: 21 people suffer from food poisoning after eating kuzhimandi in Varkala; hotel sealed rkn

    Kerala: 21 people suffer from food poisoning after eating kuzhimandi in Varkala; hotel sealed

    Etihad Airways to expand services to Thiruvananthapuram, Jaipur in summer schedule anr

    Etihad Airways to expand services to Thiruvananthapuram, Jaipur in summer schedule

    Kerala: Professor stabbed at NIT Calicut campus; accused arrested anr

    Kerala: Professor stabbed at NIT Calicut campus; accused arrested

    Recent Stories

    Kerala news live 2 march 2024 major highlights development rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Mother, her lover arrested for killing 11 -month-old baby in Malappuram

    Baywatch to Fast & Furious-7 best movies of Dwayne Johnson RBA EAI

    Baywatch to Fast & Furious-7 best movies of Dwayne Johnson

    Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: 6 best movies of the actor RKK EAI

    Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: 6 best movies of the actor

    Numerology Prediction for March 2, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for March 2, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for March 2, 2024: Difficult day for Taurus, good day for Gemini & more AJR

    Daily Horoscope for March 2, 2024: Difficult day for Taurus, good day for Gemini & more

    Recent Videos

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more osf

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more

    Video Icon
    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon