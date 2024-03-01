Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Role of SFI is clear...': Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on veterinary student's death case in Wayanad

     A second-year Bachelor of Veterinary Science student, Siddharth of Pookode Veterinary University was found dead inside the college hostel on February 18. The governor stated that the role of SFI in this incident is clear and they are promoting violence in the state.

    'Role of SFI is clear...': Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on veterinary student's death case in Wayanad rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 1, 2024, 1:54 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan criticized the SFI over the death of a second-year student of Veterinary College in Wayanad.  A second-year Bachelor of Veterinary Science student, Siddharth of Pookode Veterinary University was found dead inside the college hostel on February 18. The complaint given by his parents to the governor regarding the incident was handed over to the DGP. The DGP replied that seven people had been arrested in the incident. 

    Kerala: Six more suspended in veterinary student's death case in Wayanad

    The governor stated that the role of SFI in this incident is clear and they are promoting violence in the state. Referring to the TP Chandrasekharan murder case, the governor said that the party had killed the person who was with them.

    The governor continued by saying, " Why are they promoting this kind of violence? They only believe in violence and that's the only thing they are promoting to the coming generation. The senior leaders were involved in the TP Chandrasekharan murder case. This is the way they are promoting violence".

    He criticized that communism had collapsed everywhere because of violence. He alleged that Kerala was witnessing a culture of training youths for violence, leading to prolonged legal battles. He accused leaders of molding an army subservient to them, hindering youths' employment prospects and jeopardizing their future.

    Kerala: 6 people arrested in connection death of veterinary student in Pookode University

    The college authorities have suspended six more students of Pookode Veterinary University for ragging Siddharth, a second-year student who committed suicide last month. With this, a total of 18 accused were suspended. The suspended were identified as Joshua, a native of Sulthan Bathery, Abhishek, a native of Idukki, Akash, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, Donas Dai, a native of Thodupuzha, Rahan Bijoy, a native of Thiruvananthapuram; and Sreehari, a native of Thiruvananthapuram.

    The governor conveyed his sincere regret and acknowledged the child's family's loss. He urged an end to political parties' use of violence while applauding their bravery. He urged parties to reconsider their approaches and to desist from encouraging young people to commit violent crimes.


     

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2024, 1:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-369 01 March 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-369 01 March 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: State-of-art robotic surgery unit launched in KIMSHealth in Thiruvananthapuram rkn

    Kerala: State-of-art robotic surgery unit launched in KIMSHealth in Thiruvananthapuram

    Interim relief for Kerala as Centre allocates Rs 4000 crore amid financial crisis anr

    Interim relief for Kerala as Centre allocates Rs 4000 crore amid financial crisis

    Viral Hepatitis surge in Kerala: Know symptoms, treatment, preventive measures and more anr

    Viral Hepatitis surge in Kerala: Know symptoms, treatment, preventive measures and more

    Kerala: Six more suspended in veterinary student's death case in Wayanad rkn

    Kerala: Six more suspended in veterinary student's death case in Wayanad

    Recent Stories

    FACT CHECK: Elephant dances to Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Kaavaalaa' song from 'Jailer' goes viral, Here's the truth NIR

    FACT CHECK: Elephant dances to Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Kaavaalaa' song from 'Jailer' goes viral, Here's the truth

    Who is Manisha Rani? Wildcard contestant who won 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11' trophy RBA

    Who is Manisha Rani? Wildcard contestant who won 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11' trophy

    WATCH: Nita Ambani talks about her roots in Jamnagar, discloses two wishes for son Anant's wedding RKK

    WATCH: Nita Ambani talks about her roots in Jamnagar, discloses two wishes for son Anant's wedding

    CBSE Board Exam 2024: Class 10 science paper on March 2: How to download sample papers & check marking scheme gcw

    CBSE Board Exam 2024: Class 10 science paper on March 2: How to download sample papers & check marking scheme

    Anweshippin Kandethum OTT release: When and where to watch SI Anand aka Tovino Thomas' investigative thriller? anr

    Anweshippin Kandethum OTT release: When and where to watch SI Anand aka Tovino Thomas' investigative thriller?

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon