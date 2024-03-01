'Role of SFI is clear...': Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on veterinary student's death case in Wayanad

A second-year Bachelor of Veterinary Science student, Siddharth of Pookode Veterinary University was found dead inside the college hostel on February 18. The governor stated that the role of SFI in this incident is clear and they are promoting violence in the state.

Thiruvananthapuram: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan criticized the SFI over the death of a second-year student of Veterinary College in Wayanad. A second-year Bachelor of Veterinary Science student, Siddharth of Pookode Veterinary University was found dead inside the college hostel on February 18. The complaint given by his parents to the governor regarding the incident was handed over to the DGP. The DGP replied that seven people had been arrested in the incident.

The governor stated that the role of SFI in this incident is clear and they are promoting violence in the state. Referring to the TP Chandrasekharan murder case, the governor said that the party had killed the person who was with them.

The governor continued by saying, " Why are they promoting this kind of violence? They only believe in violence and that's the only thing they are promoting to the coming generation. The senior leaders were involved in the TP Chandrasekharan murder case. This is the way they are promoting violence".

He criticized that communism had collapsed everywhere because of violence. He alleged that Kerala was witnessing a culture of training youths for violence, leading to prolonged legal battles. He accused leaders of molding an army subservient to them, hindering youths' employment prospects and jeopardizing their future.

The college authorities have suspended six more students of Pookode Veterinary University for ragging Siddharth, a second-year student who committed suicide last month. With this, a total of 18 accused were suspended. The suspended were identified as Joshua, a native of Sulthan Bathery, Abhishek, a native of Idukki, Akash, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, Donas Dai, a native of Thodupuzha, Rahan Bijoy, a native of Thiruvananthapuram; and Sreehari, a native of Thiruvananthapuram.

The governor conveyed his sincere regret and acknowledged the child's family's loss. He urged an end to political parties' use of violence while applauding their bravery. He urged parties to reconsider their approaches and to desist from encouraging young people to commit violent crimes.



