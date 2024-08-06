Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Search operations to continue in isolated areas of landslide-hit Wayanad today

    Rescue efforts in Wayanad's Mepadi panchayat will continue on August 6, eight days after devastating landslides. A joint team of military, disaster response, police, and forest officials will search for missing persons, focusing on the remote Soochippara-Pothukallu area with a specialized 12-member task force.

    Kerala: Search operations to continue in isolated areas of landslide-hit Wayanad today Tuesday August 6 anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 6, 2024, 9:48 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 6, 2024, 9:48 AM IST

    Wayanad: Rescue efforts will continue in Wayanad's Mepadi panchayat on Tuesday (Aug 6), eight days after two landslides left several dead and injured. A combined team of military personnel, disaster response forces, police, canine units, forest officials, and naval experts will recommence their search on Tuesday. A targeted operation will focus on the remote area between Soochippara and Pothukallu, with a specialized 12-member task force from the army and forest department dedicated to this mission.

    Wayanad landslides: Mass burial held in Wayanad for unidentified victims of landslide

    In the event of discovering deceased individuals in the affected regions, authorities plan to transport the bodies via air, officials announced. According to official data, approximately 180 persons remain unaccounted for in the Mundakai and Chooralmala areas. Revenue Minister K Rajan informed the media that a comprehensive list of missing individuals will be compiled with assistance from local authorities and ASHA workers. A total of 1,174 personnel from various forces, along with 913 volunteers and local residents, participated in the search operation across six zones in the landslide-affected areas.

    The devastating Mundakkai landslide has claimed 402 lives, with 180 of the recovered bodies being fragmented remains found in the mud and Chaliyar River. However, official records put the death toll at 222. Furthermore, 180 individuals are yet to be found.

    The Kerala government has pledged to roll out a comprehensive rehabilitation program for the victims of the Wayanad landslide, where rescue efforts and relief operations are still underway. The plan includes acquiring land, building new homes, and establishing necessary infrastructure to support the affected communities. Finance Minister K N Balagopal announced that the government has received offers of assistance from around the world, following his visit to the devastated Chooralmala region. 

    Wayanad landslide: Death toll mounts to 402; More unidentified bodies to be cremated today

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala witnessed 2 point 64 lakh new ventures, Rs 16800 crore investment, says Minister P Rajeev anr

    Kerala witnessed 2.64 lakh new ventures, Rs 16,800 crore investment, says Minister P Rajeev

    Wayanad landslides: Mass burial held in Wayanad for unidentified victims of landslide dmn

    Wayanad landslides: Mass burial held in Wayanad for unidentified victims of landslide

    Three diagnosed with amoebic meningoencephalitis in Thiruvananthapuram, health department issues advisory dmn

    Three diagnosed with amoebic meningoencephalitis in Thiruvananthapuram, health department issues advisory

    Wayanad landslide: Death toll mounts to 402; More unidentified bodies to be cremated today monday august 5 anr

    Wayanad landslide: Death toll mounts to 402; More unidentified bodies to be cremated today

    Centre slams Kerala govt for illegal mining activities in landslide-hit Wayanad anr

    Centre slams Kerala govt for illegal mining activities in landslide-hit Wayanad

    Recent Stories

    Despite all the pranks....', Ajay Devgn pens sweet note for Kajol on her 50th birthday [PHOTOS] ATG

    'Despite all the pranks....', Ajay Devgn pens sweet note for Kajol on her 50th birthday [PHOTOS]

    athletics Paris Olympics 2024: Avinash Sable secures historic final berth in Men's 3000m Steeplechase scr

    Paris Olympics 2024: Avinash Sable secures historic final berth in Men's 3000m Steeplechase

    Bengaluru roads flooded due to heavy downpour City to experience rainfall for three more days vkp

    Bengaluru roads flooded due to heavy downpour; City to experience rainfall for 3 more days

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Aug 6; Check prices of 22k, 24k gold here vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Aug 6; Check prices of 22k, 24k gold here

    Neeraj Chopra to Vinesh Phogat; top Indian athletes to watch out for ATG

    Neeraj Chopra to Vinesh Phogat; top Indian athletes to watch out for

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon