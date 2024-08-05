Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Wayanad landslides: Mass burial held in Wayanad for unidentified victims of landslide

    200 graves were dug in Puthumala for the mass burial of victims of massive landslides in Wayanad. The funeral rites will be held with prayers from all religions.

    Wayanad landslides: Mass burial held in Wayanad for unidentified victims of landslide dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 5, 2024, 6:07 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 5, 2024, 6:16 PM IST


    Mananthavady: Mass graves were dug in Puthumala for the burial of unidentified victims who died in the Mundakkai landslide. The funeral of 16 bodies has been completed with the rites of the remaining bodies underway. 200 graves have been dug. The funeral of 27 bodies and 154 body parts will be done today in Puthumala.

    Also Read: Three diagnosed with amoebic meningoencephalitis in Thiruvananthapuram, health department issues advisory

    The funeral rites will be held with prayers from all religions. After lengthy preparations on Sunday (August 4), the cremation was scheduled for Monday (August 5). Volunteers are actively involved in completing the rituals. Each body part will be considered as a separate body and buried. First, Christian religious rites, followed by Hindu and Islamic religious rites, prayers, and last rites will be performed for each victim.

    The death toll in the Mundakkai landslide has risen to 402. Of those recovered from mud and from Chaliyar, 180 were body parts. However, according to official figures, the death toll stands at 222. 180 people are yet to be found. Eight of the unidentified bodies were cremated on Sunday (August 4). 

    In today's )August 5) search, two bodies were recovered from Chooralmala village road. The number of volunteers for the search beyond the Bailey Bridge was fixed today with teams of 50 people each in 12 zones conducting the search operation.

    The army has said that the search will continue till the district administration asks for it. The army's decision is to hand over the search operations to the state administration in a phased manner. Today's search is being conducted under the leadership of gram panchayat members in nine wards along the Chaliyar river. As many as 91 people who were injured in the landslide are undergoing treatment at hospitals. As many as 2,514 people, who lost their homes, are staying in relief camps.

    Also Read:  Centre slams Kerala govt for illegal mining activities in landslide-hit Wayanad
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Three diagnosed with amoebic meningoencephalitis in Thiruvananthapuram, health department issues advisory dmn

    Three diagnosed with amoebic meningoencephalitis in Thiruvananthapuram, health department issues advisory

    Wayanad landslide: Death toll mounts to 402; More unidentified bodies to be cremated today monday august 5 anr

    Wayanad landslide: Death toll mounts to 402; More unidentified bodies to be cremated today

    Centre slams Kerala govt for illegal mining activities in landslide-hit Wayanad anr

    Centre slams Kerala govt for illegal mining activities in landslide-hit Wayanad

    Who is Koottickal Jayachandran? Actor goes into hiding after being accused in POCSO case dmn

    Who is Koottickal Jayachandran? Actor goes into hiding after being accused in POCSO case

    Meet Major General VT Mathew malayali army officer who led rescue operations in landslide-hit Wayanad anr

    Meet Major General VT Mathew, the Malayali Army officer who led rescue operations in landslide-hit Wayanad

    Recent Stories

    Bangladesh unrest: Violent protesters occupy Parliament, smoke inside after Sheikh Hasina flees Dhaka (WATCH) snt

    Bangladesh unrest: Violent protesters occupy Parliament, smoke inside after Sheikh Hasina flees Dhaka (WATCH)

    Bangladesh unrest: India suspends all train services between the two nations check details gcw

    Bangladesh unrest: India suspends all train services between the two nations

    Devara song Dheere Dheere OUT: Janhvi Kapoor-Jr NTR's sizzling chemistry in the song is not to be missed RKK

    Devara song Dheere Dheere OUT: Janhvi Kapoor-Jr NTR's sizzling chemistry in the song is not to be missed

    Bangladesh unrest: Bangabandhu Memorial museum set on fire after PM Sheikh Hasina's resignation (WATCH) snt

    Bangladesh unrest: Bangabandhu Memorial museum set on fire after PM Sheikh Hasina's resignation (WATCH)

    Motorola Edge 50 vs Realme 13 Pro vs Nothing Phone 2a Plus: Which is a BETTER smartphone under Rs 30,000? gcw

    Motorola Edge 50 vs Realme 13 Pro vs Nothing Phone 2a Plus: Which is a BETTER smartphone under Rs 30,000?

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon