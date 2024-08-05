Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Wayanad landslide: Death toll mounts to 402; More unidentified bodies to be cremated today

    The search operation for victims of a landslide in Wayanad is ongoing. The Army has found more bodies, bringing the total to 402. As per reports, 91 people injured in the landslide are still undergoing treatment in the hospital. As many as 2514 people who lost their homes are currently staying in relief camps.
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 5, 2024, 4:40 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 5, 2024, 4:45 PM IST

    Wayanad: The death toll from the Mundakkai landslide disaster has risen to 402. Of the bodies recovered from under the mud and from the Chaliyar River, 180 are body parts. Meanwhile, according to official figures, the death toll is 222. There are still 180 people to be found. 8 unidentified bodies were cremated on Sunday (Aug 04) and the remaining bodies today.

    Centre slams Kerala govt for illegal mining activities in landslide-hit Wayanad

    Today's search efforts yielded two additional bodies from the Chooralmala Village Road, while yesterday's discovery in the Chaliyar River was airlifted to Meppadi. The volunteer workforce for the search operation beyond the Bailey Bridge was finalized today, with 12 teams of 50 members each combing the area.

    The Army has stated that the search operation will continue until the district administration requests it to stop. The Army has decided to gradually hand over the search operation to the state administration. Today's search operation is being led by Gram Panchayat members in 9 wards along the Chaliyar River. As per reports, 91 people injured in the landslide are still undergoing treatment in the hospital. As many as 2514 people who lost their homes are currently staying in relief camps.

    A massive search operation is underway in Mundakkai, with over 1500 personnel, including firefighters and volunteers, scouring the area for missing individuals. The search efforts, which will continue in six designated zones, involve a multi-agency team comprising army, navy, forest, NDRF, and police officials, who will persist in their efforts to locate those still unaccounted for.

    Wayanad landslide: How 18-year-old boy saved two families from tragedy

