Education Minister V Sivankutty has sought an urgent report on the incident where a POCSO case accused was the chief guest at a school's Praveshanolsavam.

Thiruvananthapuram: Education Minister V Sivankutty has sought an urgent report on the incident where a POCSO case accused was the chief guest at a school's Praveshanolsavam. Vlogger Mukesh M Nair, accused in a POCSO case, was the chief guest at Fort High School, Thiruvananthapuram. Mukesh M Nair is accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl during a reel shoot. The government had issued strict instructions yesterday against teachers accused in POCSO cases. On the same day, a POCSO accused was invited as the chief guest. Following this, the minister has requested an urgent report.

The new academic year began with comprehensive changes, including value-based learning and new class timings in high school, on Monday, June 2. About 4 million students attended schools across the state.

What is the case?

The case involves allegations of forcing a minor into a semi-nude photoshoot and circulating the images on social media. The complaint was filed by the child's parents. The alleged incident took place at a Kovalam resort a month and a half ago. Mukesh Nair was the one who filmed the video. The complaint alleges that he brought the minor to the resort, took semi-nude photos without her consent, and circulated them online, causing her mental distress. It also alleges inappropriate touching during the shoot.

Mukesh has been creating videos promoting alcohol consumption for a long time and faces charges in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam. The videos were shot as part of an advertisement in collaboration with bar owners. His Instagram page features numerous videos promoting alcohol use.